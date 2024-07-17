Data center consolidation: Strategy and best practices

The modern pace of data creation is staggering. The average organization produces data constantly—perhaps even continuously—and soon it’s investing in servers to provide ample storage for that information. In time, and probably sooner than expected, the organization accrues more data and outgrows that server, so it invests in multiple servers. Or that company could tie into a data center, which is built to accommodate even larger warehouses of information.

But the creation of new data never slows for long. And if an organization takes its new metrics and performs extensive data analysis on them, one result will be that even more data is created from that analysis. At some point, the organization’s data center assets may outgrow even that storage and the company will need to use multiple data centers. Or different departments within that company might opt to use other data centers for certain informational workloads, even though such action ignores best practices.

Regardless of their origin, there are problems like server sprawl that are created by holding information in disparate physical locations. These are largely problems of inefficiency and require a solution that streamlines data storage processes and keeps an organization’s data resources safely organized within a logical framework. And that’s why companies need an effective data center consolidation strategy.