During high-demand events, downtime is one of the most expensive risks in digital operations. Industry studies show that the average cost of downtime exceeds USD 300,000 per hour. Furthermore, during peak retail events like Black Friday, total downtime losses across the industry can reach as high as USD 675 million.

Whether it’s Black Friday, tax season or a major product launch, every second of downtime costs money, trust and reputation.

DevOps teams know that resilience isn’t something to test once a year; it’s an everyday challenge. Today’s DevOps environments are sprawling, built across multiple clouds, tools and regions that rarely work in sync. That fragmentation makes maintaining reliability and coordination harder than ever.

Modern DevOps teams must do more than keep the lights on; they must orchestrate reliability and resilience across this complex ecosystem. That means connecting observability, automation and governance into one cohesive operating model that can withstand the chaos of peak demand.

To stay reliable at scale, modern DevOps teams must build resilience into the delivery process itself—continuously, automatically and by design.