Why building climate resilience is key for business success

By analyzing the research, it is clear that organizations know that climate resilience is imperative. Yet, they struggle to take action. One way in which they can begin to do so is by investing in data- and AI-powered tools and applications such as those mentioned earlier. dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health, the European nutrition company, did exactly this. They used IBM Environmental Intelligence to forecast mycotoxin contamination in crops, saving the agricultural industry millions of euros each year. The same data they used to forecast and prevent dangerous fungal growth can also be used to forecast and prepare for extreme weather events such as droughts and floods. This type of technology is designed to provide users with easily accessible weather, climate and operational data so they can better prepare for emergencies such as hurricanes or flash flooding and manage some of the risks and costs that come with these.

Ultimately, organizations can invest in the right tools and use key insights to help build more resilient climate operations and address this crucial sustainability issue head-on.

Download the State of Sustainability Readiness report here.

Learn more about IBM Environmental Intelligence.