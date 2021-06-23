Technology in blockchain-anchored business networks

Now it’s time to address your physical deployment model along with NFRs. Choose the right infrastructure — like single cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises or hybrid — based on the network vision and nature of all your business participants. Choose containers for the network, application and API components to be deployed, and integration with external systems. This is where you deploy your blockchain network as we’ve discussed.

Finally, choose the data to be stored both on-chain and off-chain, based on your data model, expected performance indicators and the data usage in multiple personas and participants. Be sure to assess the volume of data both on real-time and offline processing, number of (total and concurrent) users expected, transaction metrics, performance metrics for next few years, compute the transactions per second (TPS), and provide that input for your capacity calculation. Identify and instantiate all required sets of managed and third-party services for your overall solution and establish a successful integration. Be sure to earmark all of them on the bill of material.

The technology perspective of the overall end-to-end technical solution with infrastructure, security, integration, deployment and operational along with non-functional considerations are vital to building a scalable and sustainable blockchain business network.

This is the final article in our series where we have discussed in-depth the four dimensions (business, operations, legal and technology) which are part of our framework to build an effective and efficient blockchain-anchored business network.

Click any of the links in our articles to start your journey, and for more information and discussion on this topic, please feel free to reach out to us directly.