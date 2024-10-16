Ram Viswanathan Ram Viswanathan

Ram Viswanathan is an IBM Fellow, and currently the CTO of IBM Blockchain Services. He works at the intersection of business and technology to provide deeper value for global clients. In his current role, Ram provides technical leadership in all aspects of building and delivering Blockchain solutions for global clients. He is an IBM Master Inventor with over 25 patents to his credit. He is an avid long-distance runner and has completed 59 marathons in 34 cities in 13 countries. He is a founder member of Chennai Runners, which encourages everyone to take to fitness.