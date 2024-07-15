Are bigger language models always better?

In the race to dominate AI, bigger is usually better. More data and more parameters create larger AI systems, that are not only more powerful but also more efficient and faster, and generally create fewer errors than smaller systems.

The tech companies seizing the news headlines reinforce this trend. “The system that we have just deployed is, scale-wise, about as big as a whale,” said Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott about the supercomputer that powers Chat GPT-5. Scott was discussing the latest version of Open AI’s generative AI chatbot at the company’s recent Build event in late May. “And it turns out you can build a whole hell of a lot of AI with a whale-sized supercomputer.”

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s market capitalization hit the USD 3 trillion mark in June. The chip maker has been growing at a dizzying pace as its chips power increasingly large language models, supercomputers and the data centers mushrooming across the world.

But is bigger always better? It depends on your perspective. For companies developing large language models, scale is an advantage in most cases. But as enterprises look to separate the hype from where AI can add true value, it’s not clear that increasingly larger language models will always lead to better solutions for businesses.

Going forward, “we won’t need models that are 100x what we have today to extract most of the value,” said Kate Soule, IBM’s program director for Generative AI Research in a recent episode of IBM’s Mixture of Experts podcast. Many companies that are already getting a return on their AI investments are using it for tasks such as classification and summarization, which don’t even use the full capacity of current language models.