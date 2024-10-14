The hidden costs of AI: How generative models are reshaping corporate budgets

Experts say the path forward is about more than just cutting costs. “You can use generative AI to improve your coding efficiency; the way you code an application can make it more or less energy-intensive in its use. Some estimates suggest you can reduce the energy consumption of using an application by as much as 50% by switching to better coding language and more efficient code.”

Organizations are also using generative AI to optimize data center layouts and improve the design of servers. “There are various ways in which generative AI can support the efficiency of your computing and the efficiency of your compute resources,” Dencik says. “It can be part of the solution, rather than just the source of the problem.”

Masood suggests additional strategies: “There are creative ways to address these challenges, like LLM routing, or intelligently directing incoming requests to the most suitable large language model based on factors like complexity, cost and performance, ensuring efficient resource utilization and optimal results.” He also mentions “reducing the cost of running LLMs by shrinking their size and making them faster. Using quantization to reduce the memory needed for the model and efficient fine-tuning to speed up training means lower hardware costs and faster processing times, making these models more affordable to deploy and use.”

The increasing complexity of AI models is another factor driving up costs. Dencik recommends a strategic approach: “You don’t need to use large language models for everything,” he says. “A small model trained on high-quality data can be more efficient and achieve the same results—or better—depending on the task at hand. Selecting the appropriate model is key, while reusing and fine-tuning existing models can be better than creating new models for every new task you want to use AI for.”

He advocates for a multimodal, multi-model approach to AI deployment: “To be cost-effective, you should allow your organization to move toward a multimodal, multi-model use of AI and have a platform that allows you to do that within the organization,” he says. “Although that might sound more complex, it’s a way for your organization to get the most out of AI in the most cost-efficient way.”

Sustainability concerns are also influencing the total cost of ownership for AI systems. While energy costs may be largely hidden in cloud expenses, rather than showing up directly on utility bills, there’s a growing awareness of the environmental impact of generative AI. “It’s not just an economic cost; it’s an environmental cost associated with using AI,” Dencik says. He points to emerging practices like “green ops,” which aim to optimize cloud use for reduced environmental impact.

As companies grapple with these challenges, learning how to effectively manage the cost of computing could become a key market differentiator. The report concludes that “the CEOs that best manage these costs will be able to run their business like a high-performance machine—reducing drag while using the latest technology to outpace the competition.”