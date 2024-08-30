3 ways the auto industry benefits from simplified supplier collaboration

Managing a diverse and agile supplier network is now a top priority in the auto industry and essential to remain competitive. Whether shifting to produce electric vehicles, dealing with the semiconductor shortage or mitigating everyday disruptions, the automotive OEM and aftermarket supply chains, live and die by their supplier network. The need for innovation and modernization in automotive business networks is crucial to remove friction, enable visibility and build resiliency for whatever comes next.
How will you ensure your organization is agile, resilient and adaptable enough to meet the challenges it faces? To paraphrase Charles Darwin, “It’s not the strongest of the species that survives, it’s the one most adaptable to change.” We can see this principle at play in the auto industry today: Tesla, in just a few short years, has become a market-leader in the plug-in and battery electric car sector. Contrast that with market-leading automakers that have experienced sales declines of 20 to 30% in North America (link resides outside ibm.com) over the course of the pandemic.
Without a robust B2B network or simplified supplier relationships you can’t pivot. You can’t adapt quickly to trends and changes. You can’t readily tap into new suppliers to capitalize on renewed demand. This is especially true in the automotive industry, where hundreds of suppliers and partners are fundamental to a company’s success.
To ensure business continuity during times of extreme change and help position your organization for long-term growth, here are three ways you can increase the resilience of your supply chain and B2B networks:
When you modernize your B2B platform by moving to a hybrid cloud or managed service, you can begin to transition from homegrown or acquired processes and applications that cause inefficiencies and errors. Best-in-class B2B networks can automate transactions, provide real-time data visibility and capitalize on AI to provide you with intelligent alerts on exceptions and disruptions, and more. Digital B2B networks are also proven to decrease document management tasks by 85%, prevent 80% or more of current errors, and cut unplanned downtime by 99%.
Read how one auto leader is driving new value through digital supply chain transformation
Explore how IBM can help you reduce supply chain complexity and increase operational resilience