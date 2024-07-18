3 myths hindering your business from adopting generative AI

AI can be a game-changer for businesses looking to improve operations in areas such as IT, HR, marketing and customer service. We aren’t referring to conversational AI chatbots that generate answers to general questions with little transparency into their training or data. Today, you can integrate enterprise-grade AI that provides access to hundreds of pre-trained models and a set of AI assistants to scale and accelerate the impact of your business.

The companies innovating with generative AI aren’t just industry giants. For example, the online education startup Make Music Count used IBM watsonx™ AI and data platform to customize lesson plans for students on its learning platform, enabling them to ask questions and receive real-time math support through chat. Similar integrations empower small businesses to help individuals across their organizations augment work with AI without requiring expert knowledge of the technology, creating a better user experience while saving resources.

Another critical component of myth No. 1 is the term “trustworthy.” It’s a valid concern, which is why IBM empowers small businesses to train, tune and govern their AI using reliable data and governance capabilities. We have incorporated transparency into our AI models and openly share the data sources used for their training. We also provide the same contractual intellectual property protections for IBM-developed AI models as we do for all our products, reinforcing trust in businesses’ AI journeys.