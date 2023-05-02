IBM watsonx is a next-level, enterprise-ready AI and data platform that is designed to scale and accelerate the impact of AI. It consists of three integrated offerings, IBM® watsonx.ai™, IBM® watsonx.data™ and IBM® watsonx.governance™. ISVs can flexibly use and embed these core AI technologies that power IBM products to enhance existing applications or create new applications more efficiently.

With watsonx, an IBM Business Partner® is empowered to train, tune and deploy customizable foundation models for generative AI, scale AI workloads that are built on an open data lakehouse architecture, and monitor and govern the entire AI lifecycle.