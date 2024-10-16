Manish Goyal Senior Partner - Global AI & Analytics Leader, IBM Consulting

Manish Goyal is a VP & Senior Partner and the Global Leader of IBM Consulting’s Artificial Intelligence & Analytics practice. In this role, Manish’s consulting practice is responsible for bringing the best AI & Analytics solutions to help enterprises transform their businesses and capture the tremendous value from the disruption AI offers. Manish works with clients across Banking, Insurance, Telco & Media, and Government helping them apply and scale AI in their operations. Prior to this role, Manish held various senior product management roles at IBM and has successfully launched several AI products to market. Manish brings a unique mix of product and consulting skills to help clients adopt and scale AI responsibly.