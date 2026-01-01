Caroline Roche Americas Hybrid Cloud & Data Leader

Caroline Roche is the Managing Partner of the Hybrid Cloud and Data business in the Americas, leading over 4300 practitioners on IBM's Data, AI, Cloud and Mainframe transformation programs. She advises her clients on the people, process, and technology changes to transform their businesses using AI and is particularly focused on driving culture transformation in adopting AI. She also has a deep background in the utilities industry, advising many of the largest utility companies on the shift to AI.