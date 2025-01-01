Anuj Gupta Chief Architect & Associate Partner - Application Operations, IBM Consulting

Anuj Gupta is a seasoned technology leader working as the Global CTO for Custom Application Management Services from IBM Consulting. He has 20+ years of industry experience is also an Open Group certified Distinguished Architect, and a certified Redhat Professional with specialization in Openshift, containers and Kubernetes. With extensive experience in enterprise architecture, solution design and hybrid cloud implementation, he is an active member of Architect Certification Review Board (CRB) and a passionate mentor for budding IT Architects in their professional journey. He is also senior inventor with multiple patents in AI, security and cloud domains. He has co-authored a book "Build serverless apps on Kubernetes with Knative". He holds degrees from National Institute of Technology Rourkela along with multiple professional certifications in microservices, agile methodologies, and solution design.