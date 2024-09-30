Aaron Baughman Distinguished Engineer and Master Inventor

Aaron K. Baughman is a Distinguished Engineer and Master Inventor within IBM GBS Interactive Experience focused on Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies. He has worked with ESPN Fantasy Football, NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, The Masters, USGA, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, Wimbledon, USTA, US Open, Roland Garros, Australian Open, confidential US government agencies and Indonesia water company PDAM. He was the principal data scientist for AI Video Highlights that won the IBM Corporate Technical Award and Best of IBM. He is the project lead for ESPN Fantasy Football. Further, he worked on Predictive Cloud Computing for sports that has been published in IEEE and INFORMS. He was a technical Lead on a DeepQA (Jeopardy!) project and an original member of the IBM Research DeepQA embed team. Early in his career, he worked on biometric, software engineering and search projects for US classified government agencies. He has published numerous papers and a Springer book. Aaron holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Georgia Tech, a M.S. in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins, 2 certificates from the Walt Disney Institute and a Coursera Deep Learning certificate. Aaron is an 3-time IBM Master Inventor, IBM Academy of Technology member, Corporate Service Corps alumni, a lifelong INFORMS Franz Edelman laureate, global Awards.ai winner and a AAAS-Lemelson Invention Ambassador. He has 130 patents with over 100 pending.