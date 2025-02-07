US Open heralds new era of fan engagement with watsonx and generative AI

The US Open also relies on watsonx to provide Match Insights, an engaging variety of tennis statistics and predictions delivered through the US Open app and website.

For example, the IBM Power Index is a measure of momentum that melds performance and punditry. Structured historical data about every player is combined with an analysis of unstructured data (language and sentiment derived from millions of news articles about athletes in the tournament), using watsonx.data and watsonx.ai. As play progresses, a further 2.7 million data points are captured, drawn from every shot of every match. This creates a rich, up-to-the-minute data set on which to run predictive AI, project winners and identify keys to match success. The Power Index provides nuanced and timely predictions that spark lively engagement and debate.

When a tournament draw is released, pundits and fans often assess each player’s luck and path through the field: do they have a “good draw” or a “bad draw”? This year, IBM AI Draw Analysis helps them make more data-informed predictions by providing a statistical factor (a draw ranking) for each player in the men’s and women’s singles events. The analysis, derived from structured and unstructured data using watsonx, determines the level of advantage or disadvantage for each player and is updated throughout the day as the tournament progresses and players are eliminated. Every player has their draw ranked from 1 (most favorable) to 128 (most difficult). Fans can also click on individual matches to see a projected difficulty for that round.

Based on the AI Draw Analysis, users of the US Open app can explore a player’s road to the final and the difficulty of a player’s draw. The AI Draw Analysis feature shows potential matchups, informed by player data derived from the Power Index. For matches in progress, fans can also follow the live scores and stats provided by IBM SlamTracker.