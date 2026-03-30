Trust IBM to secure your AWS Cloud

Trust the secure adoption of AI and simplify the complexity of securing the hybrid cloud with IBM Security Software

Read the Cost of a Data Breach
Illustration of a futuristic environment with people interacting with screens and servers
Overview

Growing threats, tools and data inhibit security operations. Whether you’re migrating to AWS Cloud or are already operating AWS Cloud, IBM Security is trusted in cloud security, delivering not only leading solutions to secure AWS Cloud or multicloud deployments, but also expert services to develop, implement and scale lasting security strategies, while complementing AWS native controls and services.

IBM Security is a market leader with over 9,000 security professionals—securing 100% of the US Fortune 100—and monitoring 150 billion+ security events each day.

 
AWS Qualified Software badge
Featured partner

Trek10 stands out as an IBM Security partner working jointly with AWS and IBM.

Trek10 now has an AWS Marketplace offering post for a vulnerability compliance assessment powered by IBM Guardium Data Security Posture Management solution. Specific use cases include data discovery and classification, data protection and monitoring, encryption and key management, and regulatory compliance.

Trek10 AWS Marketplace featuring IBM Security

 MSSP (Managed Security Services Provider)

MSSPs are helping to address the need for clients to solve these challenges and eliminate cyberthreats with great speed and accuracy than what clients can achieve on their own while maintaining cost efficiency, generating new revenue streams and increasing service margins for their own business.

IBM Security is uniquely positioned to help Partners with their Managed Security Service Offerings with our best in class portfolio of security offerings:

  • Scalable and Multi-tenanted

  • AI assisted or infused threat detection for faster insights

  • Unified Open Platform

  • Expand with No Rip and Replace

 

 
Data Security We secure the future of hybrid cloud and AI through comprehensive Security Lifecycle Management. The approach ensures the safe use of hybrid cloud and AI, helping transform business while maintaining compliance and protecting against breaches.
IBM Guardium® Data Security Center

Protect your data from current and emerging risks, including AI and cryptographic attacks, through a unified experience. 

 Explore Guardium Data Security Center
IBM Guardium® Data Protection

Secure enterprise data and simplify compliance across your hybrid cloud infrastructure.

 Explore IBM Guardium Data Protection on AWS Marketplace
Identity and Access Management We secure the future of hybrid cloud and AI through comprehensive Security Lifecycle Management and identity controls that restrict access to authorized users and systems.
IBM Verify Access

Simplify your users’ access while more securely adopting web, mobile and cloud technologies.

 Explore IBM Verify Access on AWS Marketplace
IBM Verify

Enable easy, secure authentication to web, mobile and cloud apps that augments native security capabilities in AWS.

 Explore IBM Verify on AWS Marketplace
IBM Verify Governance

Provision, audit, and report on user access and activity through lifecycle, compliance and analytics capabilities.

Government Solutions Page

 Explore IBM Verify Governance on AWS Marketplace
IBM MaaS360

Quickly manage and protect your devices, users, and data from one single console with MaaS360, an AI powered Unified Endpoint Management SaaS solution.

 Explore IBM MaaS360 on AWS Marketplace

Case studies

Person checking analytical data on laptop
Securing data through changes of ownership, mergers, and acquisitions with Trek10 Read the client study
Illustration showing data center and cloud connections
IBM Partner, Adaptive Systems
Adaptive Systems works with some customers to deploy their data in a hybrid multicloud scheme. For such clients, Adaptive needs a data protection and compliance solution that works across environments and allows Security teams to manage data from a single dashboard.
Businessman with credit card doing online shopping over laptop computer on desk
Voice of the Customer
Feras Tappuni, CEO and Founder of SecurityHQ, discusses the benefits of Security Operations Centers and their ability to detect and respond to cyber threats.
Flat Illustration of gradient colorful dots forming a world map
Voice of the Customer
Cybersecurity Data Protection Lead Victoria Pena discusses how Converge leverages IBM Guardium Data Protection and IBM Guardium Insights on AWS to provide a comprehensive monitoring and data protection solution for their clients.

Resources

Woman with glasses
Report: Data Security as business accelerator?

Explore the data security practices and principles behind the success of leading Chief Data Officers. An action guide offers short- and longer-term suggestions for how you can accelerate your path to value from your organization’s data.

Illustration of people analyzing screen displaying graph data connected to severs and cloud network
White paper: IBM Guardium on AWS: Data Compliance in a Hybrid Multicloud World

Securing a multicloud, hybrid world is challenging but essential. IBM Guardium Data Protection and Guardium Insights on AWS centralizes visibility and compliance insights in a flexible and scalable data security platform.
Person using laptop in server room
White paper: Secure your data on AWS Cloud

Learn how AWS and IBM Security form a comprehensive solution that delivers full data, zero-trust protection for your AWS Cloud with AWS Native Services and IBM Guardium.

Frequently asked questions

Whether you’re migrating to AWS Cloud or already operating AWS Cloud, IBM Security is trusted in cloud security to deliver leading solutions for securing AWS Cloud or multicloud deployments. IBM Security also provides expert services to develop, implement and scale lasting security strategies, while complementing AWS-native controls and services.

The AWS Cloud Threat Management Assessment identifies gaps in your AWS cloud security posture and provides a program that integrates the capabilities of managed security services, vulnerability management, artificial intelligence and incident response. Our AWS Cloud Threat Management Assessment will include a high-level review and report on the following: 

  • Vulnerability management
  • Threat detection, triage and response
  • Incident response 
  • AWS resource inventory visibility 
  • AWS best practices monitoring 
  • Compliance posture management 
  • Managed network IDS/IPS 
  • Managed host and endpoint security 
  • DDoS defense 
  • WAF and application security

IBM Cloud Migration Services handle your business’ cloud migration so you can concentrate on everything else. Our services boost the speed, performance, scalability and security of your cloud adoption and transformation while our experts help you design the best migration strategy and roadmap for a secure, repeatable and scalable path to the cloud.

IBM Security services and software help organizations integrate AWS native services by embracing Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon CloudTrail, Amazon CloudWatch, AWS Security Hub, AWS Network Firewall and others.

IBM Security is endorsed by AWS as a Level 1 MSSP Competency Partner, Premier Tier Services Partner, with both Security Software and Services Competencies. IBM Security delivers market-leading consulting and systems integration, integrated threat management, incident response, cloud security and managed security services aligned to the NIST CSF to help you programmatically grow and transform your enterprise security operations.

Take the next step

Get started with a free assesment of your security posture by booking a free 30 min consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.