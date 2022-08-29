Linux servers and operating systems

Optimize your IT infrastructure — on-premises and in the cloud — with the flexibility and control that comes with open source development
Overview

Linux servers

Get the flexibility and power of open-source development with Linux servers and operating systems. Our Linux solutions offer you lower IT costs, application modernization and greater security.

Use cases

Lower IT costs

Consolidate on fewer, more powerful cores and reduce OpEx.                                                                                                     

 Open innovation with IBM® LinuxONE III Express Blog: Lowering TCO with Linux on IBM Power Systems
Modernize applications

Upgrade your core apps with cloud-native containers and microservices.                                                        

 Top 8 reasons to modernize apps on Power Blog: Accelerate application development
Improve security

Get end-to-end encryption and security from chip to hypervisor.                 

 Protect your digital assets with Hyper Protect Services on LinuxONE Blog: Drive performance, security and automation

Client success

“After this migration, our computing platform will not limit us in the future and we will be able to meet the challenges management will give us.”                                                                    

Piotr Ziemiański, Deputy IT Director, Nowy Styl

 Explore Nowy Styl case study “Our successful collaboration with IBM over the last few years has given us the confidence to take the next step in our strategic cloud-first digital transformation.”                                             

Peter Brickley, CIO, Coca-Cola European Partners plc

 Explore Coca-Cola Partners case study “Our app-driven model depends on users trusting us to protect their data from every eventuality.”                                                                                                          

Jay Prag, CTO and CSO, Bank Zero

 Explore Bank Zero case study

Solutions

Linux server solutions
Head on front shot of IBM z16 mainframe with no wheels and a transparent background
Secure Linux mainframes
Gain new insights plus speed, resilience, compliance and sustainability with IBM® z16™ for Linux workloads, benefitting your hybrid cloud approach.
sever photo without wheels
High-performance Linux systems
A platform for millions of transactions per second, with encryption everywhere, cloud native development and cyber resilience.
IBM Power System S924
Scalable Linux servers
An open-source ecosystem, built to run a variety of workloads, that understands and manages your data with speed to insight.
Linux operating systems Linux OS on IBM Z® mainframes
Linux on IBM mainframes lets you transform your application and data portfolio with data privacy, security, and cyber resiliency.
Linux OS on IBM Power® Systems
Process massive amounts of data quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively on an open, scalable infrastructure with built-in acceleration.
Linux OS on IBM® LinuxONE
Combine your application and data portfolio with innovative data privacy, security and cyber resiliency capabilities, plus minimal downtime.
Build your hybrid multicloud strategy Build your hybrid multicloud strategy
IBM Systems and Red Hat® deliver you the next-generation hybrid cloud platform.
Emerging technologies
An open-source operating system provides a consistent foundation for rolling out emerging technologies — across all types of cloud environments.
As-a-service
Navigate on-premises and between your private and public cloud to consistently develop, deploy and implement next-gen apps.
Streamline development
IBM Cloud® Paks integrate with IBM Systems solutions to help you orchestrate your production topology and manage your applications.
Automation across multiple resources
Scale automation with control and insight that lets you collaborate across teams and manage policy enforcement and governance.
Open-source technology

Discover how innovative companies are using open source.

 Get the eBook Infrastructure security

Unlock your hybrid cloud strategy with secure servers.

 Explore secure server solutions IT infrastructure modernization

Modernize applications, servers and storage with hybrid cloud and AI.

 Explore IT infrastructure modernization solutions