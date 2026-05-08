Agentic AI identity management

Secure agent identity, delegation, governance and access with real-time enforcement and audit-ready accountability
Agents operate on standing credentials with no verification at the point of use. When behavior changes or a credential is compromised, access persists and risk compounds faster than any team can detect it.
Agents request access, invoke tools, and assume roles dynamically, accumulating privileges that were never explicitly granted or approved. Over time, this creates access paths that no single team has full visibility into.
Agents act on behalf of users, making their actions indistinguishable from a human’s in the audit record. When an incident occurs, there is no reliable record to separate what a person did from what an agent did autonomously, leaving compliance and forensics with no clear resolution path.
Most organizations manage credentials, access, and identity governance for non-human identities (NHIs) across disconnected tools. The gaps between them are where exposure accumulates: secrets hardcoded in pipelines, IAM roles quietly over-provisioned, and AI agents operating without uniform guardrails.
Register every agent with a unique, verifiable identity to eliminate shared keys and enable traceable governance from day one.
Tie agent actions to user intent with governed delegation, scoped tokens and approvals—providing clear proof of who authorized what.
Just-in-time, short-lived credentials, scoped to each specific task. AI authentication happens at every API and tool call—closing the last-mile gap where agent risk occurs.
Get end-to-end accountability with signed audit trails that links every agent action to a human identity for agentic AI compliance with instant revocation and proof of control.
IBM Verify delivers an AI-powered identity platform that delivers across hybrid cloud, catering for clients who demand either SaaS or self-managed capability.
The platform unifies identity governance, access management, privileged access, identity threat detection and response (ITDR) and identity security posture management (ISPM). It enables strong runtime identity security controls, governs human and non-human identities, delivers continuous auditability across hybrid and multi-cloud, ensuring every action is attributable to a verified human identity across your entire environment. This helps organizations meet strict compliance controls, mitigates security risks and supports agile delivery of security for all workloads.
HashiCorp Vault eliminates secret sprawl by centrally issuing and managing dynamic, short-lived credentials including tokens, certificates, API keys, and more. Identity-bound and policy-enforced at runtime, Vault applies least-privilege access to every human, machine, and AI agent across your environment.
Experience AI-driven IAM services designed to redefine access workflows for enterprises by offering proactive, intelligent agents.