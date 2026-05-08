Agentic AI identity management


Secure agent identity, delegation, governance and access with real-time enforcement and audit-ready accountability

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Four critical gaps in agentic identity security

AI agents reason, act, and accumulate access independently. Legacy IAM wasn’t built for that.

 

Identity security for agentic AI requires continuous verification, dynamic credentials, and runtime enforcement across every agent in your environment.
Ungoverned persistent access 

Agents operate on standing credentials with no verification at the point of use. When behavior changes or a credential is compromised, access persists and risk compounds faster than any team can detect it. 
Privilege escalation without review 

Agents request access, invoke tools, and assume roles dynamically, accumulating privileges that were never explicitly granted or approved. Over time, this creates access paths that no single team has full visibility into.
No attribution, no accountability 

Agents act on behalf of users, making their actions indistinguishable from a human’s in the audit record. When an incident occurs, there is no reliable record to separate what a person did from what an agent did autonomously, leaving compliance and forensics with no clear resolution path. 
Fragmented controls across identity and secrets 

Most organizations manage credentials, access, and identity governance for non-human identities (NHIs) across disconnected tools. The gaps between them are where exposure accumulates: secrets hardcoded in pipelines, IAM roles quietly over-provisioned, and AI agents operating without uniform guardrails.
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From exposure to action: Operationalizing secret remediation
Join us on May 12, 2026 to learn how Vault Radar helps teams operationalize secret remediation through webhooks, reporting, and traceability.
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Featured resources

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Agentic lifecycle management
Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management are a single operating model for safe automation.
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Protect your business from hidden credential risk
See how a unified strategy built on centralized secrets management, real-time detection and strong hygiene practices helps teams reduce risk, streamline remediation and secure developer workflows at scale.
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Agentic IAM in Practice
Explore this on‑demand webinar covering a modern, standards‑based approach to enforcing least privilege, just‑in‑time access and full auditability across AI‑driven and hybrid environments.
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IAM Practitioner's Guide
A practical path to regain control—unifying identities, automating bottlenecks, tightening security without user friction and building an identity layer that truly scales.
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The next generation of cloud security
Learn how proactive risk management, policy as code governance and advanced zero trust practices help teams eliminate operational drift, enforce compliance at scale and build a stronger, more resilient security posture across every cloud.

What is Agentic Runtime Security?

Tyler Lynch and Bob Kalka explain the critical role of identity and their credentials play in the execution of the agentic runtime. In this new world, secrets management blends with identity management, dynamic credentials with OAuth flows, on-behalf-of flows bind with authentication – to deliver patterns for delivering agentic runtime security. Learn how to secure nonhuman identities and cloud workloads.

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Agentic IAM in Practice
Explore this on-demand webinar covering a modern, standards-based approach to enforcing least privilege, just-in-time access and full auditability across AI-driven and hybrid environments.
Watch the webinar
Agent identity and onboarding

Register every agent with a unique, verifiable identity to eliminate shared keys and enable traceable governance from day one.
Authentication, delegation and authorization

Tie agent actions to user intent with governed delegation, scoped tokens and approvals—providing clear proof of who authorized what.
Least privileged and risk aware

Just-in-time, short-lived credentials, scoped to each specific task. AI authentication happens at every API and tool call—closing the last-mile gap where agent risk occurs.
Audit-ready governance and proof

Get end-to-end accountability with signed audit trails that links every agent action to a human identity for agentic AI compliance with instant revocation and proof of control.

Relevant products

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IBM Verify

IBM Verify delivers an AI-powered identity platform that delivers across hybrid cloud, catering for clients who demand either SaaS or self-managed capability.

The platform unifies identity governance, access management, privileged access, identity threat detection and response (ITDR) and identity security posture management (ISPM). It enables strong runtime identity security controls, governs human and non-human identities, delivers  continuous auditability across hybrid and multi-cloud, ensuring every action is attributable to a verified human identity across your entire environment. This helps organizations meet strict compliance controls, mitigates security risks and supports agile delivery of security for all workloads.

Explore Verify

HashiCorp Vault

HashiCorp Vault eliminates secret sprawl by centrally issuing and managing dynamic, short-lived credentials including tokens, certificates, API keys, and more. Identity-bound and policy-enforced at runtime, Vault applies least-privilege access to every human, machine, and AI agent across your environment.

Explore Vault

Related services

Identity and Access Management Services

Experience AI-driven IAM services designed to redefine access workflows for enterprises by offering proactive, intelligent agents.

 Explore IAM services
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Take the next step

Learn more about IBM’s IAM solutions and discover strategies to tackle IAM challenges effectively.

 

  1. Try IBM Verify for free