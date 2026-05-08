Agentic AI identity management

IBM Verify delivers an AI-powered identity platform that delivers across hybrid cloud, catering for clients who demand either SaaS or self-managed capability.

The platform unifies identity governance, access management, privileged access, identity threat detection and response (ITDR) and identity security posture management (ISPM). It enables strong runtime identity security controls, governs human and non-human identities, delivers continuous auditability across hybrid and multi-cloud, ensuring every action is attributable to a verified human identity across your entire environment. This helps organizations meet strict compliance controls, mitigates security risks and supports agile delivery of security for all workloads.