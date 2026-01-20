Security and governance software

Unify security, compliance and resilience to protect your most critical data and scale with confidence
Embed trust, security and transparency into every part of your operation, across data, applications and AI, so you can innovate fast and with confidence. Ensure every layer—data, models and access—is governed and secured so companies can scale AI confidently without compromising compliance or control.
IBM watsonx.governance is a one-stop automated toolkit built to govern both generative AI and machine learning (ML) models on the IBM watsonx platform.
Avoid rework, cut approval cycles, align on a single set of metrics and accelerate safe deployment of any model on any platform.
Automate compliance mapping to leading frameworks with real-time governance across identity, data and AI.
Adopt an open, unified foundation for identity and secrets management—enforcing zero trust without compromising agility.
Gain visibility into vulnerable algorithms, decreasing exposure to “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks.
IBM watsonx.governance tracks which models are used, by whom, for what purpose and at what cost—giving leaders visibility into risk, bias and compliance that no other vendor matches.
IBM Vault provides machine identity management by encrypting sensitive data and gating access based on identity. With Vault, you can centrally define trusted identities, enforce policy and secure secrets, certificates, keys and data.
IBM Guardium secures critical enterprise data from both current and emerging risks, wherever it lives.
IBM Verify solves hybrid challenges with secure, frictionless IAM that simplifies identity and strengthens identity fabric—without burdening admins.
