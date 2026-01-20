Security and governance software

Unify security, compliance and resilience to protect your most critical data​ and scale with confidence

Ensure trusted, secure and compliant data and AI 

Embed trust, security and transparency into every part of your operation, across data, applications and AI, so you can innovate fast and with confidence.​ Ensure every layer—data, models and access—is governed and secured so companies can scale AI confidently without compromising compliance or control.

Tracking and transparency

IBM watsonx.governance is a one-stop automated toolkit built to govern both generative AI and machine learning (ML) models on the IBM watsonx platform. 

Innovate with confidence through responsible AI

AI discovery, governance and security

Avoid rework, cut approval cycles, align on a single set of metrics and accelerate safe deployment of any model on any platform​.
Compliance, risk management and risk mitigation

Automate compliance mapping to leading frameworks with real-time governance across identity, data and AI.
Identity and access management

Adopt an open, unified foundation for identity and secrets management—enforcing zero trust without compromising agility.
Quantum-safe readiness

Gain visibility into vulnerable algorithms, decreasing exposure to “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks.​
Acknowledged as a market leader*
 
  • 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms​
 
  • 2024 Magic Quadrant for Access Management

Explore featured IBM security and governance software

IBM watsonx.governance

IBM watsonx.governance tracks which models are used, by whom, for what purpose and at what cost—giving leaders visibility into risk, bias and compliance that no other vendor matches.

150%
increase in operational efficiency
58%
reduction in data clearance request processing time
IBM Vault

IBM Vault provides machine identity management by encrypting sensitive data and gating access based on identity. With Vault, you can centrally define trusted identities, enforce policy and secure secrets, certificates, keys and data.

87.5%
reduction in help desk time for password-related issues
99%
reduction in hours spent on secret rotation

IBM Guardium

IBM Guardium secures critical enterprise data from both current and emerging risks, wherever it lives.

<1 day
new hire acccess and staff transfers, down from a week or more
8,000
employees with secure and transparent identity management
IBM Verify

IBM Verify solves hybrid challenges with secure, frictionless IAM that simplifies identity and strengthens identity fabric—without burdening admins.

80%
staff adoption of the self-service identity platform
75%
reduction in help desk time for password-related issues
Footnotes

* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research & advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims and warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.