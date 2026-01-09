Passport Advantage Online for Resellers provides secure sign in access to Site-specific Passport Advantage information, tools and applications to place orders, create quotes, download price files, generate reports and manage contacts.
When you enroll in Passport Advantage, you give us the name of a Primary Contact. This contact is mandatory.
IBM will communicate all changes to the Agreement or other contractual issues to the Primary Contact. If the Primary Contact is the only contact specified, IBM will also consider the Primary Contact the sole contact for all administrative, compliance and technical issues.
The Primary Contact is responsible for all Account Management tasks including:
|Tools Access
|Tool Privileges
|1. Software and services tool access
|None
|Software downloads only
|Software download and media access only
|Software download, media access, quotes, product catalogs and license renewals
|2. Reporting
|None | View
|3. Entitlements: Entitlement inventory and deployments
|None | View | Update
|4. Account Management*
|5. Manage access
|None | View | Update
|6. Contact updates
|None | View | Update
|7. Account related documents
|None | View
*Initially only the Site Primary may access Account Management to manage access and update contacts.
To locate the name of the Primary Contact for your Passport Advantage or Passport Advantage Express Site:
Note: If you have not been authorized by your Primary Contact to access Passport Advantage Online, the Self-nomination screen displays. Enter your customer information and submit your self-nomination request. The request will be forwarded to your Primary Contact who will notify you by e-mail when the request has been processed.
The Administration Contact is your Site’s designated contact for all administrative documents including Software Subscription and Support Renewal notices, software upgrade availability notifications and Proofs of Entitlement. Your Administrative Contact is responsible for requesting and authorizing account information changes. If authorized by your Primary Contact, your Administrative Contact can manage Web and tool access for your organization and will have access to your Proofs of Entitlement online via Passport Advantage Online to confirm your authorized use of IBM software.
Note: Electronic Proofs of Entitlement will also be sent via e-mail to your Administration Contact and/or to your IBM Business Partner when you obtain new licenses or renew Software Subscription and Support.
Each Passport Advantage Site, including the Originating and all Additional Sites, with current Software Subscription and Support coverage should assign a Site Technical Contact (STC). Responsible for overall support compliance, the Site Technical Contact may be referred to as an Administrator within the IBM Support environment. As such, he or she:
User access levels in support
Learn more about Administering User Access.
In addition to the Primary, Administrative / Proof of Entitlement and Site Technical Contacts described above, your Primary may name: