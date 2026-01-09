When you enroll in Passport Advantage, you give us the name of a Primary Contact. This contact is mandatory.

IBM will communicate all changes to the Agreement or other contractual issues to the Primary Contact. If the Primary Contact is the only contact specified, IBM will also consider the Primary Contact the sole contact for all administrative, compliance and technical issues.

The Primary Contact is responsible for all Account Management tasks including:

Updating contact information

Approving Site access requests

Assigning individual roles

Granting tool access and privileges

Tools Access Tool Privileges 1. Software and services tool access None Software downloads only Software download and media access only Software download, media access, quotes, product catalogs and license renewals 2. Reporting None | View 3. Entitlements: Entitlement inventory and deployments None | View | Update 4. Account Management* 5. Manage access None | View | Update 6. Contact updates None | View | Update 7. Account related documents None | View

*Initially only the Site Primary may access Account Management to manage access and update contacts.