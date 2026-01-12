Accurate and up-to-date contact information is essential to the security and usability of your PAO site. It helps ensure that others within your organization receive communications that alert them to:

Changes to the tools, such as Passport Advantage Online, that support the Passport Advantage program

Upcoming renewal quotes for your IBM Software Subscription and Support

The availability of new versions or releases of your IBM Software products under active IBM Software Subscription and Support

Note: Only the Primary Contact and Secondary Contacts are given access to the contact update application.

If you are the Site Primary, you may want to set a calendar reminder each month to review this crucial information.

Select ‘Account Management’ then choose ‘Contact update.’

Review and update information (as needed) all contacts. Mandatory fields are marked with an asterisk. First and last name Telephone # Email Address City State / Province Postal / Zip code

Use checkboxes to indicate contact type Primary Contact Site Technical Contact Administrative / Proof of entitlement contact Software Subscription and Support renewal contact Software Subscription and Support media shipping contact Billing contact

Click Submit to save

Note: Updates only take effect when you click 'save.'

Please note that making a change to the email address for any of the contacts does not change the email address for product upgrade eNotifications. Users who elect to subscribe to eNotifications must go to ‘Software download & media access’ & ‘Set my preferences,’ to update their email address.