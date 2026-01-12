Account management is used by the Site Primary Contact and designated Secondary Contacts to
Accurate and up-to-date contact information is essential to the security and usability of your PAO site. It helps ensure that others within your organization receive communications that alert them to:
Note: Only the Primary Contact and Secondary Contacts are given access to the contact update application.
If you are the Site Primary, you may want to set a calendar reminder each month to review this crucial information.
Note: Updates only take effect when you click 'save.'
Please note that making a change to the email address for any of the contacts does not change the email address for product upgrade eNotifications. Users who elect to subscribe to eNotifications must go to ‘Software download & media access’ & ‘Set my preferences,’ to update their email address.
Available from within Account Management, Manage Access allows Primary and designated Second Contacts to:
Decisions made here ensure the security and the usability of your Passport Advantage Site.
When you select ‘Manage Access’ (as a Primary or Secondary Contact), you will land on a ‘User list”.
If you are the Primary Contact or a Secondary Contact with update privileges, it is up to you to process requests for access to your PAO Site.
Click ‘Grant’ or “Deny” to the right of the requester’s name.
If you choose to Grant access, review the
If you choose to Deny access, provide a reason.
Click Submit to save and the user will be notified of your decision.
In addition to approving requests for access, the Primary or Secondary Contact with manage access privileges may add users without waiting for a request. Simply click the ‘Add New User’ button on the Manage Access screen and follow the onscreen prompts.
The new user will receive a Welcome to IBM Passport Advantage email.