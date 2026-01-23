AI productivity software

Automate work and drive smarter decisions with intelligent agents and applications

Drive real productivity gains with AI that works for you

Turn fragmented AI into measurable business value in weeks, not years—with an open, hybrid orchestration layer that unifies agents, automations and workflows to drive secure, enterprise-wide productivity.​

Open solution. Seamless integration.

Drive productivity across your business with orchestration that turns complexity into clarity, working with any AI agent, assistant, workflow or data—which means no rip and replace or vendor lock-in.

Accelerate business outcome with AI agents and apps

Agentic orchestration and governance

Unify AI agents with your existing workflows, data and automations. Observe, evaluate and optimize performance with AgentOps.
Employee productivity

Free teams from repetitive work with AI agents that plug into existing workflows across HR, sales, IT, finance and customer care.
Developer productivity

Advance the software development lifecycle with agentic AI, contextual intelligence and governance-by-design.
Financial planning optimization

Move from slow, manual planning to fast, AI-driven decision-making by automating key financial planning processes.
Optimizing IBM Z for modern development

Accelerate application modernization with end-to-end support that improves code understanding, preserves business logic and reduces reliance on scarce expertise.
Customer experience

Deliver fast, consistent support with smooth, natural, human-like conversations and multi-modal AI agents across any channel—web chat, phone, SMS and social apps—with seamless live-agent hand-off and full context.
Recognized as a market leader*
 
  • 2024 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
 
  • 2024 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems

Explore featured IBM AI productivity software

IBM watsonx Orchestrate

IBM watsonx Orchestrate acts as a multi-agent, multi-tool supervisor, orchestrating agents built with any technology—IBM, third-party or open source—alongside workflows, automations and data systems. ​

70%
faster processing cycles when consolidating workflows
30%
fewer manual interventions when consolidating workflows
IBM Bob

IBM Bob uses agentic workflows to automate code generation, refactoring, testing, and security/compliance checks across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).​

