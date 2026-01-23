AI productivity software

Automate work and drive smarter decisions with intelligent agents and applications
Turn fragmented AI into measurable business value in weeks, not years—with an open, hybrid orchestration layer that unifies agents, automations and workflows to drive secure, enterprise-wide productivity.
Drive productivity across your business with orchestration that turns complexity into clarity, working with any AI agent, assistant, workflow or data—which means no rip and replace or vendor lock-in.
Unify AI agents with your existing workflows, data and automations. Observe, evaluate and optimize performance with AgentOps.
Free teams from repetitive work with AI agents that plug into existing workflows across HR, sales, IT, finance and customer care.
Advance the software development lifecycle with agentic AI, contextual intelligence and governance-by-design.
Move from slow, manual planning to fast, AI-driven decision-making by automating key financial planning processes.
Accelerate application modernization with end-to-end support that improves code understanding, preserves business logic and reduces reliance on scarce expertise.
Deliver fast, consistent support with smooth, natural, human-like conversations and multi-modal AI agents across any channel—web chat, phone, SMS and social apps—with seamless live-agent hand-off and full context.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate acts as a multi-agent, multi-tool supervisor, orchestrating agents built with any technology—IBM, third-party or open source—alongside workflows, automations and data systems.
IBM Bob uses agentic workflows to automate code generation, refactoring, testing, and security/compliance checks across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).
