Once an IBMer, always an IBMer. As a retired IBM employee, thank you for volunteering your time and talents. You have the power to make a difference.
Are you an IBM retiree who wants to take part in the IBM Volunteerism and Giving program? Register to access the IBM Volunteerism and Giving portal. You’ll get a confirmation email with next steps.
IBM retirees have a rich history of volunteerism and giving. We encourage retirees to build on this legacy and continue to make a difference in their communities.
Use the IBM Volunteerism and Giving portal to track volunteer hours, earn volunteer rewards (previously known as volunteer grants), donate to causes you care about and discover opportunities to make an impact based on your skills and passions.
Please reach out to support@benevity.com.
Please reach out to engagement@ibm.com.
Please email us at engagement@ibm.com and we will confirm whether your profile was created and help you with a temporary password.
Search for the organization (cause) that you want to donate to and select it.
We store only a minimal amount of personal information (PI) in the IBM Volunteerism and Giving Portal to protect your privacy.
Yes, follow the steps above to make a credit card donation. Then, simply select Recurring Donation in the donation form (under Choose a Donation Frequency).
If you donated through IBM Volunteerism and Giving portal, you can see the progress of your donation in your profile under your Donation History.
The IBM Matching Gifts Program is exclusive to regular employees.
You can nominate a cause to be added to the portal:
1. Hover over Quick Links at the right side of the top menu.
2. Select Nominate a Cause from the drop-down options.
3. Complete the form with the required information about your nominated organization. This information will be used to find your organization and determine its eligibility for the program. The more information you can provide, the better.
4. Click Submit and your nomination will be queued for approval.
Hover over Volunteer in the top menu.
- Click on Track Volunteer Time.
- Fill out the Track External Volunteering form.
- Make sure Donation Currency is selected so that you earn volunteer rewards.
o Confirm details and Submit Volunteer Time.
No. You should only create a volunteer opportunity if you want other volunteers (IBM employees or retirees) to participate.
Using volunteer rewards is a two-step process:
1. Earn rewards by tracking your volunteer hours in the IBM Volunteerism and Giving Portal.
2. Donate your volunteer rewards.
The reason it’s a two-step process is that you could donate your rewards to a different organization than what you volunteered for, or you could donate your rewards to multiple organizations.
1. Scroll down to Giving Account (on the right-hand side of your dashboard).
2. Click View Rewards and you will see the volunteer rewards that are available and any that you have used in the past.
1. Search for the organization (cause) that you want to donate your volunteer rewards to.
2. Click on the cause profile.
3. Click Donate Now (blue button).
4. Fill out the form and choose Giving Account Balance as the payment method – this indicates that you want to use your volunteer rewards vs. using a credit card.
5. Confirm donation details and click Submit.
Previous data is available in the IBM Volunteerism and Giving portal, in the historical volunteering information. Visit the Volunteering History page and scroll to the bottom of the page.
If you have followed these instructions and your issue(s) remain unsolved, please complete this form to open a support ticket.
Do you have an inquiry or question for the IBM Volunteerism and Giving team?