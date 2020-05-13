IBM wins for the third year in a row the Ignite Startup Engagement award 2021

The Award aims to recognize both private and public sector collaborations with Startups and celebrate municipalities and large companies co-operating with at least one of them during the year.

Ignite Startup Engagement 2021 - Private Sector

With no less than 51 meetings with startups through Ignite Sweden in 2021, IBM continues to prove its commitment to startup collaboration and takes this award for the second year in a row. This multinational corporation is paving the way for many startups to access new markets and scale internationally by connecting them to customers across the globe.

“IBM has really invested immense time, energy and funding in the Swedish startup ecosystem. For a startup, it is really important to form trusted partnerships in order to enter the market, and this is the crucial ingredient that IBM supports them with. IBM is also the large company who has met the most startups through Ignite during this year. They are always curious and open to giving advice even if the match doesn't lead to a collaboration. That is extremely valuable.”

Stina Lantz, Program Manager at Ignite Sweden