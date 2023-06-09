The primary element of an API management solution is the API gateway—an interface into back-end business applications that brings together all of the disparate systems represented by the APIs through a set of common policies and security enforcement. This gateway allows a user to put enterprise or organizational policies on top of the APIs, including log-in rules, standard security, rate limiting and even monetization.

Security is therefore a key piece of API management, with the gateway providing security standards that handle confidentiality and encryption, making sure that data isn’t modified without the proper allowances. The API gateway’s key runtime component acts as the policy enforcement point, protecting and controlling access to API services through multiple security, rate limiting, and entitlement checks. Access to an API can be protected using the most up-to-date security protocols, all of which are configurable through policies that can be set for individual APIs or at a global level.

With enforcement of security policies, APIs can be made available to other users, with only those who are fully authenticated able to access the APIs. In addition, the gateway can mask sensitive data to promote data security as it’s logged and stored, thus helping meet the compliance requirements and standards of multiple industries.

Beyond just security, though, the gateway is vital because management and governance of APIs require consistency, regardless of where those APIs are deployed. Proper API management demands a consistent way to manage APIs, both from a business perspective—answering questions such as what the products should be and who the target customers are— and from a technical perspective—where APIs are being deployed, how they’re performing, how many errors they have, and so on.

Another key element of API management is an efficient way to socialize APIs, because “management” here refers not just to a technical implementation or interface but also the safe and secure sharing of data so that third parties can create new content based on it.

As such, API management requires tooling that allows for discovery and consumption of APIs and thus enables no-code or low-code ways to make them available and publish them as well as providing a space for developers to interact with each other, from blogs to torrents and discussion boards. This helps develop a vibrant community of developers and consumers, expanding both brand reach and the API value chain.

Also important to API management is automation, which applies to both change management and testing of APIs. For example, AI can learn how APIs have been used and, from that, generate test cases to understand how they should work whenever a new version is deployed. This use of automation and AI can expand from technical aid to overall governance of all of an organization’s APIs, allowing for full lifecycle management in which APIs can be staged, internally tested, enabled to go public with visibility control, and eventually sunset.

Versioning is another integral part of managing the API lifecycle. As business services in an organization change, so too do the API contracts associated with those services, and communicating those changes to consumers is vital. Consumers must understand what is changing from version to version in order to remain content and satisfied with their API user experience.

API management is an essential process for organizations that treat APIs as products—that is, as software solutions provided to consumers to solve business problems—and it can prove just as vitally important to organizations that use a multitude of APIs as part of their infrastructure.

API management = all the governance, processing and tooling needed to manage API deployment, implementation and security.

Today’s enterprise businesses have data and assets in multiple locations, ranging from on premises to multiple cloud environments. Therefore, it’s critical that an API management solution be flexible to deploy just about anywhere, providing consistent and centralized management that is cloud-agnostic.

API management helps organizations reduce time to market, gain insight into their APIs, and overcome costly and time-consuming pain points such as lack of governance, lack of visibility, inability to make APIs available for consumption, and reliance on an IT department.

Three roles within an organization are especially positioned to reap these benefits: developers, IT architects and CTOs.