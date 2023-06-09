When developers are creating APIs, before they begin the actual development stage, they need to first decide what type of API they are going to create—ranging from popular REST APIs and legacy SOAP services to newer protocols and pattens such as GraphQL and WebSockets. What’s more, the approach to API creation can vary from being top down—where the contract comes first—or bottom up—where the code comes first.

API management provides developers with the flexibility to determine how they’re going to approach creating APIs, from what type to whether it’s top down or bottom up. A strong API management solution will come with an integrated set of tooling capabilities that allows developers to pick and choose the medium through which they want to do their development as well as how they make the API available.

The simplified tooling of API management should help boost developer productivity with an intuitive user experience for API creation that includes the orchestration, debugging and automation of all API-related tasks through the DevOps pipeline.