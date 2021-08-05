What is a digital twin?

Although simulations and digital twins both utilize digital models to replicate a system’s various processes, a digital twin is actually a virtual environment, which makes it considerably richer for study. The difference between a digital twin and a simulation is largely a matter of scale: While a simulation typically studies 1 particular process, a digital twin can run any number of useful simulations to study multiple processes.

The differences don’t end there. For example, simulations usually don’t benefit from having real-time data. But digital twins are designed around a two-way flow of information that occurs when object sensors provide relevant data to the system processor and then happens again when insights created by the processor are shared back with the original source object.

By having better and constantly updated data related to a wide range of areas, combined with the added computing power that accompanies a virtual environment, digital twins can study more issues from far more vantage points than standard simulations can, with greater ultimate potential to improve products and processes.