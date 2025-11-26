IBM Z software migration

Drive migration with a proven methodology

Empower your business to implement IBM Z® software swiftly, cost-effectively and with minimal disruption. Built to deliver maximum value and return on investment (ROI), our approach lays a strong foundation for ongoing innovation and continuous improvement. With a streamlined process and a dedicated team of experts, IBM ensures a smooth transition, reducing software migration time from years to months.
Reduced risk

Use a proven methodology and team backed by over 3500 successful software migrations for a seamless transition.
Lower total cost of ownership (TCO)

Accelerate migration and reduce manual effort—for lower total cost of ownership and predictable ROI.
Migration in months versus years

Accelerate migration through streamlined processes and AI accelerators to reduce time to value.
AI-driven innovation

Navigate migration confidently with agentic AI innovation leveraging proven IBM expertise.

Trusted process, expert team

IBM Z software is redefining how businesses use the mainframe—bringing AI-driven innovation to every layer of your IT strategy.

  • Accelerate application development with an AI-powered IDE and automated CI/CD pipeline, making modernization faster and easier.
  • Unlock deeper insights through open integration and synchronized data for smarter decision-making.
  • Simplify operations with AI-optimized IT that enhances resiliency and maximizes availability.
  • Protect your enterprise with proactive threat prevention and business continuity strategies that keep you secure and uninterrupted.

With our proven migration process and dedicated experts, you can start realizing the benefits of IBM Z software quickly and efficiently—driving greater innovation and delivering real business value.

 
Illustration for IBM Manta Data Lineage
Step 1: Assessment

We begin with a comprehensive analysis to evaluate feasibility, define scope and establish a timeline. This step quickly identifies your unique migration challenges and delivers a reliable estimate for time and cost.
Illustration for IBM Turbonomic
Step 2: Planning

Next, we develop a detailed migration roadmap by using a single point of control that guides project planning, governance and execution. It includes role-based access control ensuring defined ownership, milestones and success criteria to ensure alignment and accountability.
Illustration for IBM Turbonomic cloud optimization
Step 3: Migration

This phase covers software installation and configuration. AI-powered tools assist in converting data and business rules, resolving translation issues, performing testing and ensuring a seamless production cutover.
Illustration of watsonx Orchestrate®
Step 4: Skills transfer

After migration, our AI toolkit—powered by intelligent context and sustained interactions—enables faster skills transfer, interactive training, comprehensive FAQs and ongoing guidance. This drives effective day-two operations, accelerates product adoption and delivers a quicker time to value.
Case study

Start your migration journey

Whether you’re switching to industry-leading database tools, advanced utilities or other IBM Z software, our specialists and AI-powered tools are ready to guide and speed your journey every step of the way. With deep experience and a proven approach, we’ll help ensure a smooth, safe and confident migration.

 

