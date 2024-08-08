IBM Z Mainframe Skills Depot

Access to hands-on learning tracks across multiple mainframe job roles
Start your learning path
Line illustration of individuals working on a laptop next to a IBM z16 mainframe server

Access over 700 hours of self-paced IBM Z® learning content. Experience hands-on content and labs and earn industry-recognized badges and credit certifications to build in-demand skills.

Whether you are new to IT and the mainframe or want to expand your skills, the Mainframe Skills Depot makes choosing your learning path simple by organizing learning by three primary job roles: 

  • Mainframe System Administrator: Learn how to ensure the uptime, performance, resources and security of a mainframe with skills such as CICS, Db2, IMS and more.
  • Mainframe Application Developer: Discover how to maintain, enhance and support applications for your enterprise with skills including COBOL, Java, Python and more.
  • Modernization Architect: Integrate mainframe applications into the broader enterprise and modernize the existing application landscape. Learn proven patterns and capabilities to integrate AI, APIs, DevOps tooling and real-time information sharing among other application modernization techniques.
 Get started
Benefits

Turn-key training for career seekers and enterprises

  • Choose between IBM® validated roadmaps for the System Administrator or Application Developer role.
  • Earn certificate badges for skills verification, including the IBM z/OS® Practitioner Certificate and the IBM Z Xplore Credly badges.
  • Live hands-on labs on IBM Z servers. 

 

Modernize your Toolkit

  • Mainframe Modernization seekers
  • Upskill and reskill your employees by choosing between 7 entry points to introduce modernization on the mainframe and meet your modernization business objectives

Pick your track

System Administrator Modernization Architect Application Developer
Community Join our IBM Z Talent Community
Discover other IBM Z skills programs and resources.
Join the IBM Z Educator Hub
Discover resources, news and events for IBM Z educators.
Next steps

Explore the IBM Z Mainframe Skills Depot: the one-stop-shop platform for access to mainframe skills training across IBM.

 Start your learning track See all other IBM Z education