Access over 700 hours of self-paced IBM Z® learning content. Experience hands-on content and labs and earn industry-recognized badges and credit certifications to build in-demand skills.
Whether you are new to IT and the mainframe or want to expand your skills, the Mainframe Skills Depot makes choosing your learning path simple by organizing learning by three primary job roles:
Turn-key training for career seekers and enterprises
Modernize your Toolkit
This learning track includes paths to gain the knowledge that is needed as a Mainframe System Administrator. These tracks contain over 300 hours of self-paced, hands-on training with foundational and advanced topics. Skills include z/OS system administration, CICS, Db2, IMS and more. Earn industry-recognized Credly digital badges to elevate your skills to employers as you begin your career.
This learning track explores the seven modernization patterns to architect solutions to meet your modernization business objectives. The result is an agile and seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud platform with a modern mainframe at the core. Skills include Db2, z/OS Connect, Automatic Binary Optimizer (ABO), Open Data Analytics, AI, COBOL and more.
This learning path tracks over 250 hours of self-paced hands-on training to prepare you for the Mainframe Application Developer. Discover Agile Practices, Big Data and Analytics, Web Development, Programming Languages, DevOps and IBM Applications. Skills include COBOL, Java, Python, CICS, IMS, GitHub and more.
