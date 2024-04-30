The z/OS XL C/C++ compiler supports embedded CICS® and SQL statements in C/C++ source, simplifying the operation of C/C++ within CICS and Db2® environments. To expedite the delivery of z/OS® applications, you can use IBM® Application Delivery Foundation for z/OS® in conjunction with XL C/C++.



Open XL C/C++ is fully based on the LLVM open source Clang infrastructure and supports current C/C++ language standards and the latest IBM z16™ servers. Open XL C/C++ is a no-charge add-on feature for users who have enabled z/OS XL C/C++ on z/OS 2.4 or later.