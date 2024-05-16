Home Developer tools C and C++ Compiler Family Open XL C/C++ for Linux IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power

IBM® Open XL C/C++ for Linux® on Power is IBM’s next-generation C/C++ compiler, facilitating the creation and maintenance of applications written in C/C++ for use on IBM Power platforms. With full exploitation of the latest Power10 architecture, IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power can generate code that leverages the capabilities of Power10 to maximize your hardware utilization.

IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power fully incorporates the Clang and LLVM compiler infrastructure for C/C++ so you can enjoy the combination of open-source technology and IBM's strength in compiler optimization technology. LLVM is an open-source compilation framework that is actively maintained by a large development community, supporting multiple architectures and programming languages. Clang is part of the LLVM compiler infrastructure that provides a language front-end and tooling infrastructure for the LLVM project. 

The infrastructure of IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power allows you to benefit from modern C/C++ language including C++17 features, common LLVM optimizations and GCC Compiler compatibility.

Legacy IBM XL C/C++ for Linux compilers are still available for use. 
What's new

Updates on new features and enhancements

Upgrading to the latest release

Updating to the latest fix pack

Updating from Community Edition to full version
Benefits Maximize Power hardware ROI

Capitalize on Power10 architecture, such as Matrix Multiply Accelerator, and maximize your return on investment with full hardware exploitation.

 Optimize application performance

Take advantage of both common LLVM optimizations and IBM’s industry-leading technologies to improve workload performance.

 Improve developer productivity

Provide Clang/LLVM diagnostic and reporting capabilities and offer various LLVM-based utilities to make your development work more efficient.

 Enable continuous delivery

Experience faster build speed to shorten the development cycle, enable faster iterations and provide continuous delivery for business-critical applications on Linux.

 Accelerate shift to hybrid cloud model

Offer new monthly licenses per the virtual process core charge unit. Enable license of IBM Open XL compilers on virtual servers per the needed capacities when you transition to hybrid cloud.

 Obtain world-class IBM support

Comes with superior IBM service and support.
Features
Adoption of the Clang and LLVM infrastructures

Incorporates the Clang and LLVM compiler infrastructure for C/C++. Enables you to enjoy modern C/C++ language features and common LLVM optimization features such as LLVM diagnostic and reporting capabilities.

Exploitation of the latest Power10 architecture

Exploits Power10 architecture. Provides Power10 architecture options, built-in functions and tuned library functions to maximize the hardware ROI.

Link Time Optimization

Provides program optimization during linking. Enables you to take advantage of intermodular optimizations without making any significant changes to the makefiles or build system.

Profile Guided Optimization 

Provides compiler optimization technique in computer programming that uses profiling to improve program runtime performance.

High-performance libraries

Provides a set of libraries for high-performance mathematical computing including the Mathematical Acceleration Subsystem and Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms libraries.
Optimization reports

Provides information to help you use compiler features to optimize your applications.
Vector programming

Provides language extensions to support vector multimedia extension (VMX) and vector scalar extension programming.
Technical details
Software requirements
  • Red Hat® Enterprise Linux 8.4, 8.6 or 9.0
  • Ubuntu 20.24 or 22.04
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP3
Hardware requirements

Use any IBM Power server as long as it is supported by your operating system distribution.

  • Approximately 200 MB for product packages
  • Minimum of 2 GB hard disk drive space for paging
  • Minimum of 512 MB for temporary files
  • 2 GB RAM minimum; 4 GB or more RAM recommended
Compare pricing options
Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power Community Edition
Options Perpetual license - Authorized user

One license per unique user

Starting at
USD 3,930.00*
per authorized user

 Perpetual license - Concurrent user

Shared access for multiple users

Starting at
USD 11,900.00*
per concurrent user

 Monthly license – Virtual processor core (VPC)

Monthly license charged per VPC

Starting at
USD 88.60*
per VPC per month

Required number of licenses

Based on the number of unique users using the compiler

Based on the maximum number of users using the compiler at the same time

Based on the capacity of the environment in which the compiler is used

How to purchase

IBM Passport Advantage® or Entitled Software fulfillment system

IBM Passport Advantage or Entitled Software fulfillment system

IBM Passport Advantage, Entitled Software fulfillment system or online through Purchase now button

Flexible pricing

Nonshareable license. 

Potential lower price than multiple authorized user licenses

More flexible pricing option (pay monthly as you go)

IBM Support

Includes 12 months of 24x7 support and access to new software features

Includes 12 months of 24x7 support and access to new software features

Includes 24x7 support for the purchased term and access to new software features

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you have any questions on compiler licensing models?

Read the following technote to learn the most frequently asked questions by clients.

Resources IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power 17.1.1 Data Sheet

A comprehensive reference written from a benefit perspective that outlines functionality, advantages, and capabilities.

 IBM XL C/C++ for Linux 16.1.1 Data Sheet

A comprehensive reference written from a benefit perspective that outlines functionality, advantages, and capabilities.

 Fix list for Open XL C/C++ and XL C/C++ for Linux on Power

Check the complete listing of releases, refreshes and fix packs that are sorted by version.

 FAQs for IBM Compiler licensing on AIX® and Linux on Power

Review the most frequently asked questions about the licensing model of IBM Compilers on AIX and Linux on Power.

 Lifecycle for Open XL C/C++ and XL C/C++ for Linux on Power products

Understand the full value of your products and plan for upgrades. Effectively plan your software investment and avoid any gaps in support.

 Request enhancements

Use the Request for Enhancement community to collaborate directly with IBM product development teams and other users.
Next steps

Download IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power.  Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power representative.

