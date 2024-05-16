Optimize application performance on your IBM Power platforms
IBM® Open XL C/C++ for Linux® on Power is IBM’s next-generation C/C++ compiler, facilitating the creation and maintenance of applications written in C/C++ for use on IBM Power platforms. With full exploitation of the latest Power10 architecture, IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power can generate code that leverages the capabilities of Power10 to maximize your hardware utilization.
IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power fully incorporates the Clang and LLVM compiler infrastructure for C/C++ so you can enjoy the combination of open-source technology and IBM's strength in compiler optimization technology. LLVM is an open-source compilation framework that is actively maintained by a large development community, supporting multiple architectures and programming languages. Clang is part of the LLVM compiler infrastructure that provides a language front-end and tooling infrastructure for the LLVM project.
The infrastructure of IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power allows you to benefit from modern C/C++ language including C++17 features, common LLVM optimizations and GCC Compiler compatibility.
Legacy IBM XL C/C++ for Linux compilers are still available for use.
Capitalize on Power10 architecture, such as Matrix Multiply Accelerator, and maximize your return on investment with full hardware exploitation.
Take advantage of both common LLVM optimizations and IBM’s industry-leading technologies to improve workload performance.
Provide Clang/LLVM diagnostic and reporting capabilities and offer various LLVM-based utilities to make your development work more efficient.
Experience faster build speed to shorten the development cycle, enable faster iterations and provide continuous delivery for business-critical applications on Linux.
Offer new monthly licenses per the virtual process core charge unit. Enable license of IBM Open XL compilers on virtual servers per the needed capacities when you transition to hybrid cloud.
Comes with superior IBM service and support.
Incorporates the Clang and LLVM compiler infrastructure for C/C++. Enables you to enjoy modern C/C++ language features and common LLVM optimization features such as LLVM diagnostic and reporting capabilities.
Exploits Power10 architecture. Provides Power10 architecture options, built-in functions and tuned library functions to maximize the hardware ROI.
Provides program optimization during linking. Enables you to take advantage of intermodular optimizations without making any significant changes to the makefiles or build system.
Provides compiler optimization technique in computer programming that uses profiling to improve program runtime performance.
Provides a set of libraries for high-performance mathematical computing including the Mathematical Acceleration Subsystem and Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms libraries.
Provides information to help you use compiler features to optimize your applications.
Provides language extensions to support vector multimedia extension (VMX) and vector scalar extension programming.
Use any IBM Power server as long as it is supported by your operating system distribution.
One license per unique user
Starting at
USD 3,930.00*
per authorized user
Shared access for multiple users
Starting at
USD 11,900.00*
per concurrent user
Monthly license charged per VPC
Starting at
USD 88.60*
per VPC per month
Required number of licenses
Based on the number of unique users using the compiler
Based on the maximum number of users using the compiler at the same time
Based on the capacity of the environment in which the compiler is used
How to purchase
IBM Passport Advantage® or Entitled Software fulfillment system
IBM Passport Advantage or Entitled Software fulfillment system
IBM Passport Advantage, Entitled Software fulfillment system or online through Purchase now button
Flexible pricing
Nonshareable license.
Potential lower price than multiple authorized user licenses
More flexible pricing option (pay monthly as you go)
IBM Support
Includes 12 months of 24x7 support and access to new software features
Includes 12 months of 24x7 support and access to new software features
Includes 24x7 support for the purchased term and access to new software features
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
A comprehensive reference written from a benefit perspective that outlines functionality, advantages, and capabilities.
Check the complete listing of releases, refreshes and fix packs that are sorted by version.
Review the most frequently asked questions about the licensing model of IBM Compilers on AIX and Linux on Power.
Understand the full value of your products and plan for upgrades. Effectively plan your software investment and avoid any gaps in support.
Use the Request for Enhancement community to collaborate directly with IBM product development teams and other users.
Download IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power representative.
