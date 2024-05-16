IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power fully incorporates the Clang and LLVM compiler infrastructure for C/C++ so you can enjoy the combination of open-source technology and IBM's strength in compiler optimization technology. LLVM is an open-source compilation framework that is actively maintained by a large development community, supporting multiple architectures and programming languages. Clang is part of the LLVM compiler infrastructure that provides a language front-end and tooling infrastructure for the LLVM project.

The infrastructure of IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power allows you to benefit from modern C/C++ language including C++17 features, common LLVM optimizations and GCC Compiler compatibility.

Legacy IBM XL C/C++ for Linux compilers are still available for use.