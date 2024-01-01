Home

 Smarter integration for digital retail
Integrate data from all your IT systems and enhance your customers' experience
A girl holding boxes under her left arm and looking at her mobile phone in her right hand

Data drives the retail world

In retail, seamlessly integrating brick-and-mortar with digital is crucial. Cloud solutions are essential but challenging to connect, especially with many on-premises applications. Integration is key for smooth operations and customer satisfaction. Retailers need a solution to effortlessly connect SaaS applications and enhance business processes.
Benefits API-based products and services

Get a suite of APIs that enable third parties to securely link with your SaaS applications like Salesforce, Marketo and more. Enable the instant sharing of data for enhanced connectivity and collaboration across your retail ecosystem. 

 Real-time inventory visibility

Implement agile inventory management practices to enable better decision-making and responsiveness to market changes. Reduce financial risks and increase customer satisfaction. 

 Enhanced customer experience

Ensure that your customer experience is as seamless as possible. Integrate new technologies, e-commerce platforms and omnichannel strategies to meet evolving customer expectations. 
Product IBM webMethods IBM webMethods provides comprehensive iPaaS capabilities with a single, common interface and control plane for multiple integration patterns–applications, APIs, B2B and files–to help enterprises accelerate innovation, derive value from data and modernize their applications for AI. Explore IBM webMethods
Hear what the analysts are saying

As the Fall 2024 Leader in G2 reviews, webMethods is highly rated and strongly recommended by clients for excellent security, integration and scalability. webMethods is also a Momentum Leader.

Take the next step

To see how IBM webMethods can enhance your digital retail system's integration and service capabilities with the power of data, sign up for product updates.

