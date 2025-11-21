Supply chains today operate across a complex network of partners and channels. Yet too often, inventory, procurement, and fulfillment data live in silos. The result? Inefficiency, delays, and missed opportunities. Integrated, real-time operations turn these challenges into competitive advantage.

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration connects and automates data exchange across supply chain systems spanning ERP, WMS, eCommerce, POS, and supplier portals. IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration unifies product, inventory, and order data across all locations. With AI-assisted workflows and event-driven automation, inventory levels can be monitored, adjusted, and replenished dynamically, reducing waste and ensuring consistent customer experience.