Smarter and connected supply chain

Unify supply chain systems for real-time visibility, accurate inventory, and faster order fulfillment.

Request a free trial Book a live demo
Worker using a digital tablet and standing next to a assembly line in a warehouse

Building responsive and modern supply chains

Supply chains today operate across a complex network of partners and channels. Yet too often, inventory, procurement, and fulfillment data live in silos. The result? Inefficiency, delays, and missed opportunities. Integrated, real-time operations turn these challenges into competitive advantage.

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration connects and automates data exchange across supply chain systems spanning ERP, WMS, eCommerce, POS, and supplier portals. IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration unifies product, inventory, and order data across all locations. With AI-assisted workflows and event-driven automation, inventory levels can be monitored, adjusted, and replenished dynamically, reducing waste and ensuring consistent customer experience.
Coupa logo
Oracle Cloud logo
SAP Ariba logo
IBM Sterling OMS logo

Empower real-time and intelligent supply chain

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration delivers inventory accuracy and end-to-end visibility through unified data access across sales, warehouse, and ERP systems. Its pre-built connectors for leading warehouse, logistics, and ERP platforms accelerate integration, while an event-driven architecture provides instant updates whenever inventory levels change.

Designed for flexibility, the hybrid deployment model securely connects on-prem retail systems with cloud platforms, enabling always-on responsiveness, agility, and real-time decision-making across the entire supply chain. 
Accurate real-time inventory visibility

Eliminate manual stock checks and discrepancies across locations.
Faster replenishment cycles

Automate restocking and reduce out-of-stock situations.
Optimized working capital

Maintain lean inventory while meeting customer demand.
Improved customer experience

Guarantee product availability across online and offline channels.
Take the next step

See how IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration can move your business forward. Start a free trial or get a live demo with a product expert.

 Request a free trial Book a live demo