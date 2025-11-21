Unify supply chain systems for real-time visibility, accurate inventory, and faster order fulfillment.
Supply chains today operate across a complex network of partners and channels. Yet too often, inventory, procurement, and fulfillment data live in silos. The result? Inefficiency, delays, and missed opportunities. Integrated, real-time operations turn these challenges into competitive advantage.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration connects and automates data exchange across supply chain systems spanning ERP, WMS, eCommerce, POS, and supplier portals. IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration unifies product, inventory, and order data across all locations. With AI-assisted workflows and event-driven automation, inventory levels can be monitored, adjusted, and replenished dynamically, reducing waste and ensuring consistent customer experience.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration delivers inventory accuracy and end-to-end visibility through unified data access across sales, warehouse, and ERP systems. Its pre-built connectors for leading warehouse, logistics, and ERP platforms accelerate integration, while an event-driven architecture provides instant updates whenever inventory levels change.
Designed for flexibility, the hybrid deployment model securely connects on-prem retail systems with cloud platforms, enabling always-on responsiveness, agility, and real-time decision-making across the entire supply chain.
Eliminate manual stock checks and discrepancies across locations.
Automate restocking and reduce out-of-stock situations.
Maintain lean inventory while meeting customer demand.
Guarantee product availability across online and offline channels.
Peter Schenk, Head of IT Governance, IT – Supporting Functions & Platforms
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
webMethods Integration supports our logistics company to be well equipped for the future. The platform is the high-performance and scalable basis for the necessary data and process integrations within the company and with customers and partners as well as for the digitization of our global value chain. ”
