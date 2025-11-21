Connect Salesforce, Marketo, Snowflake, HubSpot and more to unify your stack and automate campaigns
Modern marketing teams move fast, but disconnected systems slow them down. You rely on dozens of platforms such as CRM, analytics, automation, and collaboration but they rarely speak to each other. Manual data transfers delay lead routing and attribution, while IT backlogs decelerate campaign launches. As a result, teams struggle to gain real-time visibility, speed, and control over marketing operations.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration brings all your marketing systems together under one unified integration backbone. With low-code design tools, extensive prebuilt connectors, and real-time data flows, MarketingOps teams can launch faster, automate smarter, and operate independently; without compromising IT governance or security.
Stream real-time data to instantly route leads, trigger campaigns, and enrich profiles — accelerating speed-to-lead and improving conversion rates. Monitor every integration, performance metric, and security event from a single, unified dashboard to keep marketing running at full speed.
Automate workflows that connect CRM, ABM, analytics, and creative tools.
Reduce IT dependency with intuitive, low-code integrations.
Sync marketing, sales, and analytics data to track engagement and ROI instantly.
Ensure compliance and visibility across every connected system.
Srinivas Danduboyina
Supervisor of Enterprise Integration Architecture, Carnival Cruise Line
Our IT enterprise integration architecture puts the guest at the center. From shopping to booking to cruising, our API-driven architecture and event-driven ESB plays a key role in making the guest and crew experience the best it can be. ”
