Powering automated marketing workflows

Connect Salesforce, Marketo, Snowflake, HubSpot and more to unify your stack and automate campaigns

Request a free trial Book a live demo
Two female colleagues talking and working on laptop in office setting

Connect your marketing stack without complexity

Modern marketing teams move fast, but disconnected systems slow them down. You rely on dozens of platforms such as CRM, analytics, automation, and collaboration but they rarely speak to each other. Manual data transfers delay lead routing and attribution, while IT backlogs decelerate campaign launches. As a result, teams struggle to gain real-time visibility, speed, and control over marketing operations.

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration brings all your marketing systems together under one unified integration backbone. With low-code design tools, extensive prebuilt connectors, and real-time data flows, MarketingOps teams can launch faster, automate smarter, and operate independently; without compromising IT governance or security. 
Marketo app icon
Hubspot app icon
Google Analytics app icon
Salesloft logo

Simplify, automate, and unify your marketing operations

Stream real-time data to instantly route leads, trigger campaigns, and enrich profiles — accelerating speed-to-lead and improving conversion rates. Monitor every integration, performance metric, and security event from a single, unified dashboard to keep marketing running at full speed.
Accelerate campaign execution

Automate workflows that connect CRM, ABM, analytics, and creative tools.
Empower marketing teams

Reduce IT dependency with intuitive, low-code integrations.
Gain real-time insights

Sync marketing, sales, and analytics data to track engagement and ROI instantly.
Maintain security & governance

Ensure compliance and visibility across every connected system.
Take the next step

See how IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration can move your business forward. Start a free trial or get a live demo with a product expert.

 Request a free trial Book a live demo