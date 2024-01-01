Flexible integration for smart digital banking
Integrate data from all your banking systems to drive new streams of revenue and give your customer experience a boost
Your bank’s growth hinges on connectivity

Success in today’s world of banking means embracing the shift to digital: from apps that let customers move money with the tap of a smartphone to banking-as-a-service models that drive new streams of revenue through innovative partnerships. To master new services, your enterprise needs the power of data. It also needs the right integration platform to connect your IT systems and those of your partners and ensure your data is safe and secure from external threats.
Benefits
API-based products and services

Get a suite of APIs that enable third parties to securely link with your core banking systems. Facilitate the sharing of information needed to launch open banking, embedded finance and banking-as-a-service partnerships.
Real-time customer engagement

Use advanced analytics to better understand the needs of your customers and provide them with real-time, personalized offerings.
Enhanced customer experience

Make sure that your customer experience is as seamless as possible—by automating key processes and introducing high-performing apps and user interfaces.
Increased operational resilience

Boost your operational resilience against external threats and system failures—including cyberattacks, technology outages, pandemics and natural disasters.
ESG-related products and services

Develop new products and service offerings, including green and social loans, that are in line with your bank’s SDG/ESG strategy. Finance your customers’ climate-related investments through product innovation and more sophisticated risk-based pricing.
ESG reporting

Automate the reporting of data related to SDG and ESG commitments. Align systems, structures and processes around new disclosures.
Product IBM webMethods IBM webMethods provides comprehensive iPaaS capabilities with a single, common interface and control plane for multiple integration patterns–applications, APIs, B2B and files–to help enterprises accelerate innovation, derive value from data and modernize their applications for AI. Explore IBM webMethods
Hear what the analysts are saying

As the Fall 2024 Leader in G2 reviews, webMethods is highly rated and strongly recommended by clients for excellent security, integration and scalability. webMethods is also a Momentum Leader.

