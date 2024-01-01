Success in today’s world of banking means embracing the shift to digital: from apps that let customers move money with the tap of a smartphone to banking-as-a-service models that drive new streams of revenue through innovative partnerships. To master new services, your enterprise needs the power of data. It also needs the right integration platform to connect your IT systems and those of your partners and ensure your data is safe and secure from external threats.
Get a suite of APIs that enable third parties to securely link with your core banking systems. Facilitate the sharing of information needed to launch open banking, embedded finance and banking-as-a-service partnerships.
Use advanced analytics to better understand the needs of your customers and provide them with real-time, personalized offerings.
Make sure that your customer experience is as seamless as possible—by automating key processes and introducing high-performing apps and user interfaces.
Boost your operational resilience against external threats and system failures—including cyberattacks, technology outages, pandemics and natural disasters.
Develop new products and service offerings, including green and social loans, that are in line with your bank’s SDG/ESG strategy. Finance your customers’ climate-related investments through product innovation and more sophisticated risk-based pricing.
Automate the reporting of data related to SDG and ESG commitments. Align systems, structures and processes around new disclosures.
As the Fall 2024 Leader in G2 reviews, webMethods is highly rated and strongly recommended by clients for excellent security, integration and scalability. webMethods is also a Momentum Leader.
