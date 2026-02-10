Adapt, migrate, and scale data integration on your terms.
Recent shifts in the integration market are creating uncertainty for organizations that have long relied on established platforms. The move toward ecosystem-driven, cloud-only strategies leaves many clients asking:
For enterprises running mission-critical data pipelines, these questions are too important to ignore.
IBM watsonx.data integration delivers:
Hybrid by design – process data on-prem, in the cloud, or at the edge.
Openness across ecosystems – no vendor lock-in, full connectivity beyond vendor ecosystem.
AI-powered future – Optimize workloads, mapping, and compliance.
It’s time to turn your data into your competitive edge.
It’s time to experience watsonx.data integration