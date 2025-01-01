Use cloud migration, microservices architecture and containerization to help ensure that your apps can handle increased loads and maintain optimal performance.
Streamline processes, optimize resource use and end the need for specialized support to cut costs. Replace expensive on-premises infrastructure with pay-as-you-go cloud-based solutions.
Integrate modern security practices, encryption and compliance with the latest regulations to safeguard your applications against evolving cyberthreats.
Accelerate development and respond quickly to market changes by enabling faster development cycles and more frequent updates.
Java is one of the most widely used programming languages globally, powering a vast number of applications across various platforms.
In a rapidly advancing technological landscape, many businesses are hindered from relying on older Java versions.
But what if you could turn those legacy apps into a competitive advantage? IBM watsonx® Code Assistant™ is a revolutionary tool designed to modernize your Java applications, offering a multitude of benefits.
IBM watsonx Code Assistant helps teams transform 80% of their legacy Java code automatically.
Explore the implications and benefits of modernizing your Java apps using IBM watsonx Code Assistant.
