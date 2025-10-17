Enhance the speed and quality of critical defense decisions with trusted AI solutions from IBM and Janes
The future of defense will be AI-driven. That means even greater pressure on AI challenges, like trust and transparency, data integrity and security.
IBM and Janes Defense have teamed up to supercharge decision-making in this new era. By combining Janes’ authoritative defense and security data with IBM’s trusted AI solutions, agencies gain enhanced situational awareness, reduced operational risk, and support for mission-critical decisions with speed, precision, and confidence.
Rapidly analyze types, locations, and capabilities of defense or other technical equipment
Enhance logistics efficiency and simulate disruptions (e.g., weather events) to optimize supply routes in real time
Provide intelligence on weapons systems, capabilities and employment to improve defense strategies
Forecast parts and equipment needs for regions, align maintenance strategies and predict failure patterns using AI
Conduct ITAR and foreign sales analysis to assess business viability and compliance with export regulations
Provide country-specific projections (e.g. drone investments in 2028) to guide strategic planning
Evaluate geopolitical risks to support trade, procurement, and investment decisions
Streamline defense acquisitions by translating DoD brevity terms and contracting requirements into actionable insights
In a world crowded with increasingly unreliable information, Janes is a global commercial intelligence organization and the leader in delivering assured foundational defense intelligence to global defense and intelligence organizations.
IBM has earned the trust of defense clients by responsibly deploying advanced technologies with clear mission alignment, while consistently meeting stringent security, compliance, and data management standards.