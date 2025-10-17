IBM Defense Model

Enhance the speed and quality of critical defense decisions with trusted AI solutions from IBM and Janes

Talk to a seller
Two men in military uniforms working on computers in a dark room.

Redefine defense intelligence with AI

The future of defense will be AI-driven. That means even greater pressure on AI challenges, like trust and transparency, data integrity and security.

IBM and Janes Defense have teamed up to supercharge decision-making in this new era. By combining Janes’ authoritative defense and security data with IBM’s trusted AI solutions, agencies gain enhanced situational awareness, reduced operational risk, and support for mission-critical decisions with speed, precision, and confidence.

Enhance decision making for diverse defense applications
​Enhance decisions making for various defense use cases spanning inventory and equipment analytics, supply chain optimization, threat and countermeasure planning, environmental analysis, logistics simulation and more
Discover and deploy actionable insights with AI
​Leverage a defense-focused LLM, from IBM Granite trained on Janes trusted data, to rapidly synthesize information quickly, extract key insights, and identify patterns.
Accelerate decision-making with data you can trust
Cut research time by up to 85% and build trust with actionable insights from Janes comprehensive foundational defense intelligence
Two F-15 Eagle fighter jets flying above clouds

Defense & intelligence community use cases

Equipment and Inventory Intelligence 

Rapidly analyze types, locations, and capabilities of defense or other technical equipment
Supply Chain Resilience & Optimization

Enhance logistics efficiency and simulate disruptions (e.g., weather events) to optimize supply routes in real time
Operational Readiness 

Provide intelligence on weapons systems, capabilities and employment to improve defense strategies
Predictive Equipment & Maintenance Planning

Forecast parts and equipment needs for regions, align maintenance strategies and predict failure patterns using AI

Federal system integrator use cases

Regulatory & Trade Compliance

Conduct ITAR and foreign sales analysis to assess business viability and compliance with export regulations
Market & Defense Spending Forecasts

Provide country-specific projections (e.g. drone investments in 2028) to guide strategic planning
Predictive Equipment & Economic & Political Stability Assessment

Evaluate geopolitical risks to support trade, procurement, and investment decisions
AI-Powered Procurement Assistance

Streamline defense acquisitions by translating DoD brevity terms and contracting requirements into actionable insights

Janes + IBM

In a world crowded with increasingly unreliable information, Janes is a global commercial intelligence organization and the leader in delivering assured foundational defense intelligence to global defense and intelligence organizations. 

  •  125+ years of expertise
  • The world’s premier collection of defense and security data
  • Timely, verified, validated, unbiased, and relevant intelligence
  • Foundational data combined with insightful analysis
  • Rigorous analytical process plus an unmatched commitment to quality

IBM has earned the trust of defense clients by responsibly deploying advanced technologies with clear mission alignment, while consistently meeting stringent security, compliance, and data management standards.

Female and male shake hands over a closed deal signed by a pen on a paper below.

Explore AI resources

AI decision advantage for defense
Streamline, simplify and automate: Making government work smarter
Responsible AI principles for defense
Put AI to work for human capital and talent transformation for federal government agencies
Trust, transparency and governance in AI
Global Defense Anthem
Take the next step
Talk to a seller