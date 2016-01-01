Use all three products together or independently of one another, depending on your use case. Watson Natural Language Understanding is a best-in-class text analytics service that can be integrated into an existing data pipeline. IBM Watson Discovery incorporates Watson Natural Language Understanding, while also offering data storage and multiple ingestion options. This structure allows powerful queries to extract insights by serving as a powerful cloud-native insight engine. Use Watson Knowledge Studio with Watson Discovery and Natural Language Understanding to customize text extraction of entities and relations using machine learning models.