FORTRAN is a programming language developed for applications involving mathematical computations and other manipulation of numeric data. It is especially well suited to scientific and engineering applications.
IBM VS FORTRAN compiles FORTRAN code to generate efficient applications for the IBM z/OS® and IBM z/VM® platforms. It includes a compiler, a library and interactive debugging facilities.
VS FORTRAN provides extensive language capabilities, a highly optimizing compiler, vector and parallel support and programming aids. The Interactive Debug is a flexible and efficient tool to monitor and test the running of VS FORTRAN programs.
Performs vector and parallel processing and standard sequential (serial) processing within a single program.
Includes I/O and other enhancements for the IBM z/OS platform.
Complies with language standards and extensions.
IBM VS FORTRAN provides optimized scalar processing for high serial program performance. It offers vector processing on the IBM ES/3090® Vector Facility and expanded processing for enhanced vector performance on the ES/9000® Vector Facility. It supports automatic parallelism and explicit parallel language for applications on IBM multiprocessing hardware.
IBM VS FORTRAN supports I/O data striping for faster execution of sequential I/O on z/OS®. z/OS users can specify the number of I/O buffers to be used on a unit-by-unit basis. There are 225 buffers allowed and maintained by the library I/O routines and buffer residency above the 16 MB area using IBM DFSMS 1.1 or greater. IBM VS FORTRAN also provides data-in-virtual support for z/OS.
VS FORTRAN complies with the FORTRAN 77 language standard. It provides expanded compatibility with the IBM RS/6000® XL FORTRAN language for improved cross-platform and host-workstation cooperation. IBM VS FORTRAN includes industry-standard extensions to FORTRAN to provide multi-vendor compatibility. It also supports extended-precision (64-bit) integers.
VS FORTRAN runs on MVS and z/VM.
For MVS environments (MVS/ESA, OS/390, z/OS), the minimum software requirement is MVS/ESA Version 4 and MVS/ESA DFP Version 3 or higher. The current operating system is z/OS.
For VM environments (VM/ESA, z/VM), the minimum software requirement is VM/ESA Version 1.0 or later. The current operating system is z/VM. For hardware, IBM VS Fortran runs on any hardware that supports the software. The current hardware is zSeries® server.
The basic VS FORTRAN Version 2 system and machine requirements, and virtual and DASD storage requirements are discussed.
