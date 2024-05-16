VS FORTRAN runs on MVS and z/VM.

For MVS environments (MVS/ESA, OS/390, z/OS), the minimum software requirement is MVS/ESA Version 4 and MVS/ESA DFP Version 3 or higher. The current operating system is z/OS.

For VM environments (VM/ESA, z/VM), the minimum software requirement is VM/ESA Version 1.0 or later. The current operating system is z/VM. For hardware, IBM VS Fortran runs on any hardware that supports the software. The current hardware is zSeries® server.

The basic VS FORTRAN Version 2 system and machine requirements, and virtual and DASD storage requirements are discussed.