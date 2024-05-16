With full exploitation of the latest Power10 architecture, IBM Open XL Fortran for Linux on Power can generate code that leverages the capabilities of Power10 to maximize your hardware utilization.

IBM Open XL Fortran for Linux on Power combines IBM XL Fortran technology with LLVM compiler infrastructure. LLVM is an open-source compilation framework that is actively maintained by a large development community, supporting multiple architectures and programming languages.

Legacy IBM XL Fortran for Linux compilers are still available for use.