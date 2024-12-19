VPC Custom Image Creation and Distribution

I use the IBM Cloud VPC virtual server instances (VSI) for some workloads. I have specific requirements for the operating system version, applications and data, and I use VPC custom images created to my exact specifications so that the compute instances are provisioned with content that meet my requirements.

Large projects with distributed development over multiple accounts typically might have corporate requirements for images. Hardened base images can be created centrally and are required for all production workloads. The corporate base images can be provisioned directly or used as a starting point to derive department images.

VPC custom images can be created and distributed in various different ways to fit your needs. Below is a diagram capturing most of the details of such an endeavor. This blog post drills down into subsections of this diagram and describe the details so you can apply them to your environment: