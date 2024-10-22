Spectrum Scale on IBM Cloud performance

The following timings were measured on varying cluster configurations in real experiments and can be used as a guideline. As always, your results may vary to some degree. Three different cluster sizes were tested, and the times needed to create them were broken down to give an idea of how long various operations take.

“Schematics time” is the amount of time spent running Terraform scripts in a Schematics container. This time is spent provisioning a login node and a “controller” node to which we transfer the responsibility for finishing the cluster. The reason we make this transition is to allow us to move execution to a node that we own and control. We can also size to speed up the process that is executing Terraform scripts to provision resources and later Ansible scripts to install software and configure the cluster.

This time is split into the Controller Terraform and Controller Ansible components. The “Total Time” column is the elapsed time from “apply” to the cluster being ready to get to work. It is interesting to note how the performance varies as we scale up the cluster size. Schematics time is essentially invariant because it is the same amount of work in this phase, regardless of cluster size. The controller Terraform illustrates how successfully we can parallelize the Terraform provisions. In this case, the time needed to do 74 (10 storage + 64 compute) provisions is less than 5% longer than the time needed to do 6. In contrast, the Ansible-based configurations run serially in many cases, so the time needed is proportional to the number of nodes in the cluster.

We also tested the time needed to destroy a cluster, and the results are in Table 2 above. The total time is made up of two separate operations. There are two operations due to the split nature of the Terraform work. Some of it runs on the Schematics container, while the bulk of the work is carried out on the bootstrap instance.

These two operations run sequentially, so the total time is obtained by adding the two operations together. Regardless of cluster size, it takes approximately 10 minutes to free all the resources and return them to the cloud. Just as in resource creation, we take advantage of the ability to run Terraform operations in parallel to keep the total time down.