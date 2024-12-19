Securely record SSH sessions on RHEL in a private VPC network

In this blog post, you’ll learn how to record SSH sessions on a Red Hat® Enterprise Linux (RHEL) VSI in a private VPC network using in-built packages. The VPC private network is provisioned through Terraform and the RHEL packages are installed using Ansible automation. Also, you’ll learn how to set up a highly available bastion host.
A bastion host and a jump server are both security mechanisms used in network and server environments to control and enhance security when connecting to remote systems. They serve similar purposes but have some differences in their implementation and use cases. The bastion host is placed in front of the private network to take SSH requests from public traffic and pass the request to the downstream machine. Bastion host and jump servers are vulnerable to intrusion because they are exposed to public traffic.
Session recording helps an administrator of a system to audit user SSH sessions and make sure they comply with regulatory requirements. In the event of a security breach, the administrator will want to audit and analyze the user sessions. This is critical for a security-sensitive system.
A virtual private cloud is completely private if there is no public ingress or outgress network traffic. In simple technical terms, it’s private if there are no public gateways on the subnets (private subnets) and no floating IPs on the Virtual Server Instances (VSIs).
Client-to-site VPN for VPC is 1 of 2 VPN options available on IBM Cloud®. It allows users to connect to IBM Cloud resources through secure, encrypted connections.
The client-to-site VPN is highly available, with 2 VPN servers that are created in 2 different availability zones in the same region. The bastions are highly available as well.
export TF_VAR_ibmcloud_api_key=<IBM_CLOUD_API_KEY>
export TF_VAR_secrets_manager_certificate_crn=<SECRET_CRN>
git clone https://github.com/VidyasagarMSC/private-vpc-network
cd terraform
terraform init
terraform plan
terraform apply
ssh-add <LOCATION_OF_PRIVATE_SSH_KEY>
ssh-add ~/.ssh/<NAME_OF_THE_PRIVATE_KEY>
ssh -J root@10.10.0.13 root@10.10.128.13
To deploy the session recording solution, you need to have the following packages installed on the RHEL VSI:
tlog
SSSD
cockpit-session-recording
The packages will be installed through Ansible automation on all the VSIs—both bastion hosts and RHEL VSI.
cd ansible
hosts.ini from the template file:
cp hosts_template.ini hosts.ini
ansible-playbook main_playbook.yml -i hosts.ini --flush-cache
You can see in Figure 1 that after you SSH into the RHEL machine, you will see a note saying: ATTENTION! Your session is being recorded!
If you closely observe the messages post-SSH, you will see a URL to the web console that can be accessed using the machine name or private IP over port 9090. To allow traffic on port 9090, in the Terraform code, change the value of
allow_port_9090
variable to
true
and run
terraform apply
. The latest
terraform apply
will add ACL and security group rules to allow traffic on port 9090.
http://10.10.128.13:9090
. To access using the VSI name, you need to set up a private DNS (out of scope for this article). You need a root password to access the web console.
This article covered why session recording is required in bastion hosts for auditing and compliance and how session recording can be set up with the built-in RHEL packages using Ansible Automation.
While designing a secured virtual private cloud network, you learned the best practices in architecting a VPC private network. We also covered the need to build highly available VPN servers and bastion hosts. With the provisioning of cloud infrastructure using Terraform and Ansible for session recording, you got hands-on experience.
If you have any queries, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter (link resides outside ibm.com) or on LinkedIn (link resides outside ibm.com).