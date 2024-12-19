Securely record SSH sessions on RHEL in a private VPC network

A bastion host and a jump server are both security mechanisms used in network and server environments to control and enhance security when connecting to remote systems. They serve similar purposes but have some differences in their implementation and use cases. The bastion host is placed in front of the private network to take SSH requests from public traffic and pass the request to the downstream machine. Bastion host and jump servers are vulnerable to intrusion because they are exposed to public traffic.

Session recording helps an administrator of a system to audit user SSH sessions and make sure they comply with regulatory requirements. In the event of a security breach, the administrator will want to audit and analyze the user sessions. This is critical for a security-sensitive system.