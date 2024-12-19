Restrict access to your IBM Cloud resources using context-based restrictions

By using these features, organizations can ensure that only authorized users can access their cloud resources and that they comply with various security and regulatory requirements.
IBM Cloud context-based restrictions (CBRs) help to ensure that only authorized users can access sensitive resources. They grant access based on the user’s role, location or other contextual factors. This helps to protect customer data and minimize the risk of unauthorized access or breaches. See the IBM Cloud documentation to learn more about how context-based restrictions work.
Here are some specific scenarios where IBM Cloud context-based restrictions can be used:
Context-based restriction rules can be enforced upon creation and updated at any time. Rule enforcement can be of 3 types:
Rules created in report-only mode can be listed using the CLI with the following command:
ic cbr rules --enforcement-mode report
You can narrow the scope of the rule to specific APIs as part of the restrictions to achieve fine-grained security in your system. Only some services support the ability to scope a rule by API. To know the API scopes for specific services, first, get to know the list of services supported by using the CLI:
For example, you can use the CLI to view the possible scopes of the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service:
To create rules with a restricted scope, use the API-types attribute:
You can create rules to restrict access to a specific instance based on access tags. IBM Cloud resources can be created and accessed with IAM access tags, and these tags can be used to restrict access using context-based restrictions. To restrict specific VPCs from accessing IBM Cloud Object Storage service instances that are assigned with tag “env:test”, you can create the rules
rule-create command:
Note: You must create the zone before you can create the rules. To create the zone, refer to Creating network zone from the CLI.
Restrict the IP addresses of authorized personnel to access the IBM Cloud resources using context-based restrictions. Create zones for the IP address and create a rule with that zone:
Also, you can allow different IP addresses for public and private endpoints of a service.
Access to a service can be restricted in specific locations to impose data residency requirements:
To monitor the rules behavior in enabled or report-only mode, refer to Monitoring context-based restrictions.
IBM Cloud’s context-based restrictions can help organizations ensure that their cloud resources are protected, compliant and accessible only to authorized personnel. By using these features, organizations can mitigate security risks, enhance compliance and improve operational efficiency.