Restrict access to your IBM Cloud resources using context-based restrictions

1. Enforce a rule



Context-based restriction rules can be enforced upon creation and updated at any time. Rule enforcement can be of 3 types:

Enabled: Enforces the rule and restricts access to services based on the rule definition.

Disabled: No restrictions are applied to the resources.

Report-only: Allows you to monitor how the rule affects you without enforcing it. All access attempts are logged in the activity tracker. It is recommended to enable a rule in Report-only mode for 30 days before enforcing the rule. Some of the services do not support this mode (example, IBM Cloud Databases resources).

Rules created in report-only mode can be listed using the CLI with the following command:

ic cbr rules --enforcement-mode report

2. Scope a rule

You can narrow the scope of the rule to specific APIs as part of the restrictions to achieve fine-grained security in your system. Only some services support the ability to scope a rule by API. To know the API scopes for specific services, first, get to know the list of services supported by using the CLI: