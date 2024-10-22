Managing your cloud ecosystems: Migrating to a new Ubuntu operating system version

Planning and managing your cloud ecosystem and environments is critical for reducing production downtime and maintaining a functioning workload. In the “Managing your cloud ecosystems” blog series, we cover different strategies for ensuring that your setup functions smoothly with minimal downtime.

In the third blog of the series, we’re discussing migrating your worker nodes to a new Ubuntu operating system. If you haven’t already, make sure you also check out our previous entries on ensuring workload continuity during worker node upgrades and upgrading your cluster to a new version.