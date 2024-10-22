Managing your cloud ecosystems: Upgrading your cluster to a new version

When you apply version upgrades, it’s important to take a step-by-step approach that prevents downtime for your services. Begin in your development environment, followed by your QA clusters. Then, if there are no issues, upgrade your production environment.

1. Upgrade the cluster master in your development environment by running the following command. For more detailed steps, see Steps to update the cluster master in the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service docs. (Note: This step is for major or minor upgrades. For patch updates, skip to step 2).

ibmcloud ks cluster master update --cluster <cluster_name> --version <new_version>

This process might take some time, but you can track its progress with the ibmcloud ks cluster get --cluster <cluster_name> command. In the output, look for the Master → Version field. When the new version is listed, the master upgrade is complete.

2. Next, upgrade the worker nodes in your development environment. Be aware that worker nodes temporarily become unavailable when upgrading. Review our previous blog post on worker node upgrades to determine the best way to complete this step, based on your setup, to ensure that your workload continues to run while the worker nodes upgrade.

3. When the cluster master and worker nodes in your development cluster are all upgraded, take time to test your services. Any issues you encounter should be addressed at this point before you upgrade your production-level clusters.

4. After completing the first round of testing, repeat steps 1 through 3 for your QA cluster or any other pre-production clusters.

5. When all of your pre-production clusters have been upgraded and tested, and there are no issues that need to be addressed, repeat steps 1 through 3 for your production clusters.