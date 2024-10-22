Managing your cloud ecosystems: Keeping your setup consistent

Planning and managing your cloud ecosystem and environments is critical for reducing production downtime and maintaining a functioning workload. In the “Managing your cloud ecosystems” blog series, we cover different strategies for ensuring that your setup functions smoothly with minimal downtime.
Previously, we covered keeping your workload running when updating worker nodes, managing major, minor and patch updates, and migrating workers to a new OS version. Now, we’ll put it all together by keeping components consistent across clusters and environments.
We’ll be analyzing an example setup that includes the following four IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service VPC clusters:
You can view a list of clusters in your account by running the
ibmcloud ks cluster ls command
Each cluster has six worker nodes. You can list a cluster’s worker nodes by running
ibmcloud ks workers --cluster <clustername>
The example cluster and worker node outputs include several component characteristics that should stay consistent across all clusters and environments.
1.25.10_1545.
_1545—
1.25 or
1.26—
Note: Before you make any updates or changes to your worker nodes, plan your updates to ensure that your workload continues uninhibited. Worker node updates can cause disruptions if they are not planned beforehand. For more information, review our previous blog post.
. For more information on migrating to a new operating system, see our previous blog post.
ibmcloud ks worker-pools -cluster <clustername>
By keeping your cluster and worker node configurations consistent throughout your setup, you reduce workload disruptions and downtime. When making any changes to your setup, keep in mind the recommendations in our previous blog posts about updates and migrations across environments.
This concludes our blog series on managing your cloud ecosystems to reduce downtime. If you haven’t already, check out the other topics in the series:
