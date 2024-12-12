IBM Cloud security: How to clean up unused access policies

When was the last time you looked over existing access policies in your cloud account? It’s very likely that it is not on your regular tasks (yet), but it should be done regularly to improve security.

In IBM Cloud, access policies define who receives which set of privileges granted on what resource. When a policy is evaluated and then applied to allow access, “last-permit” data is updated. You can utilize that data to identify unused or inactive access policies.

In this blog post, we provide an overview of existing IBM Cloud access policy types. Then, we show you how to retrieve information on inactive access policies and discuss how to act on that data. This will demonstrate how to clean up unused policies to enhance security for your IBM Cloud environment: