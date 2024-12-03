Getting the most out of IBM Cloud VPC images

A stock image is the out-of-the-box operating system customized for IBM Cloud VPC environments. It is used to deploy virtual servers or bare metal servers using different architecture types.

These images are set up so you can provision a server right away; they are prepared with all the configurations needed so you can deploy instances quickly and easily. IBM refreshes stock images, but it is also a good practice to apply the latest fixes and packages provided by each vendor when provisioning an instance.

IBM offers a wide range of options for you to choose from. The main OS that we support on IBM Cloud VPC are Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Windows Server, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, Debian, Ubuntu, Rocky Linux, CentOS Stream and Fedora. For more details, see here.

Most of these images are provided by different vendors, and IBM will align to the end-of-support (EOS) dates set by each vendor. To manage the lifecycle of an image, IBM will use three statuses for the stock images, depending on their stage:

Available

Deprecated

Obsolete

If an OS is still supported by the vendor, the latest stock image released by IBM will always have the “available” status. Older versions will be set to the “deprecated” status. Stock images whose OS has reached end of date set by the vendor will be set to the “obsolete” status.

Keep in mind that while you can deploy instances using available and deprecated images, you will not be able to deploy new instances using an obsolete stock image. For details about end-of-support dates, see here.

One of the main benefits of using stock images is that you can deploy instances and start using them right away for any desired task. Stock images can also be used as a base for creating custom images.